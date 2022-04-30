Bring the pub home with Guinness in a can

THE St. Patrick’s cheer was at an all-time high throughout the month of March for Guinness lovers. One of the highlights was the Guinness St. Patrick’s AR Filter where groups of fans shared selfie collages of themselves and their mates on Instagram stories.

Eight lucky winners were able to snag the grand prize of an all-expenses-paid trip to One & Only Desaru Coast, meanwhile, 80 selected fans were able to get their hands on the Guinness Home Party Kit that included samples of Guinness Draught in a Can, making them among the first Malaysians to try it.

Offering the smooth and creamy texture of a pub-poured pint, Guinness lovers can now enjoy their favourite draught in the comfort of their own home with Guinness Draught in a Can. This latest addition to the Heineken Malaysia Berhad portfolio is made from roasted barley, malt, hops, yeast, water and a dash of magic - the revolutionary Guinness widget that was the first in the world. The widget uses an ingenious nitrogen filled capsule that surges with bubbles when the can is opened, and the result is a perfectly smooth and creamy beer that is unmistakably Guinness.

The Guinness widget is unique as it makes the process of pouring Guinness Draught in a Can simple, involving four easy steps: crack open a chilled can, tilt the glass at 45˚, fill to the top and enjoy.

Guinness Malaysia Marketing Manager Shaun Lim said: “We are excited that Guinness Draught in a Can is finally available for Malaysian fans to enjoy. As Guinness has always encouraged fans to spark magical moments together, this innovative product gives them the opportunity to do so wherever they are. Perfect for the days when they want to create new memories together outside of the pub, Guinness Draught in a Can recreates the look and taste of a freshly poured Guinness from the draught tap. Except now, providing a different drinking experience for them.”

Guinness Draught in a Can can now be purchased from selected 7-Eleven outlets and premium grocers across Peninsular Malaysia, as well as on Drinkies. The stylish cans that embody the bold Guinness colour palette of black and gold are available in 440ml single, four’s and 24 can packs.

For more information about Guinness Draught in a Can and its availability, visit Guinness Malaysia’s social media pages at www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and www.instagram.com/guinnessmy. Stay tuned as more exciting updates will be made available soon.

Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.