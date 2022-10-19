Bringing out that perfect ambience

WHILE lighting is a critical component of modern life, it takes on a more important role of setting the mood and creating a warm, bright and welcoming ambience in any home or workplace as opposed to being in a gloomy and unattractive space. Inadequate lighting will make family members, friends and colleagues feel less welcome and any room more claustrophobic.

Understanding this, Signify, the global leader in lighting solutions launched the ECOLINK brand -- its range of lighting solutions infused with VoltSafe Technology that can withstand sudden surges in electricity. With safety at its heart, wide voltage protection is offered between 160V and 360V.

Saving money

Signify’s Malaysia CEO, Sukanto Aich, says the ECOLINK brand was conceived to illuminate spaces through technologically advanced, energy-saving, and pocket-friendly products that are also long-lasting.

“As a globally trusted lighting company that is easy on the environment and affordable too, millions of Malaysian users will benefit from ECOLINK’s range of energy-efficient lighting products.

Wide range

“The ECOLINK portfolio features a wide selection of products from LED bulbs, spots, ceiling lights, downlights, highbay lighting, waterproof battens, tubes, floodlights and more that cater to a range of indoor and outdoor applications,“ Sukanto says.

They are also designed to reduce eyestrain with no visible flicker and negligible ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR). This ensures greater comfort and relaxation within the confines of any space.

That apart, ECOLINK products also offer peace of mind with two years warranty ensuring optimum performance and safety compliance for all the products in its range. Best of all, they are Sirim approved to put consumers’ minds at ease.

Just as well, its lighting solutions conserve energy in homes and businesses by up to 90%, thus lowering electricity bills during a time of ever-increasing cost of living.