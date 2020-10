The British Council is relaunching Connections Through Culture (CTC) arts grant to seed online cultural exchanges between the UK and Malaysia.

CTC is a bilateral grants programme designed to seed exciting cultural exchanges between artists and arts organisations, and nurture cooperation and long-lasting relationships between the United Kingdom, and for 2020-2021, five Southeast Asian countries: Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The programme’s objective is to support exchanges and collaborations between the UK and Southeast Asia. Prior to Covid-19, this would have most likely involved international travel.

However, the CTC grants will be used to develop and strengthen new and existing relationships between the UK and Southeast Asia, by providing funding to allow conversations to happen and for the possibilities of online collaboration to be explored.