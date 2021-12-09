Budget 2022 to integrate PWDs into the workforce

PETALING JAYA: Among the key groups targeted in Budget 2022 are Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) with several initiatives designed to uplift the community, and to increase their numbers within the workforce.

Among the measures are an allocation of RM10 million to implement training and mentoring programmes for the disabled at independent training centres and the Government Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre

The government is also planning to develop the Community Rehabilitation Programme (or PPDK), an early intervention medium for children with disabilities to improve their skills and secure employment. Currently only implemented in Universiti Sains Malaysia, the programme will be expanded to other public universities beginning next year.

The government is also encouraging more companies to hire PWDs by setting a special quota of 1% from the Short-Term Employment (MyStep) programme for the disabled under the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia (JaminKerja) initiative.

Employers will also receive wage subsidies to hire PWDs with 30% of the monthly salary for the first six months and 40% for the following six months on condition that the monthly salary is RM1,200 and above.

One example of a company which has fully embraced the PWD community is Starbucks Malaysia, whose Signing Stores were developed to allow deaf baristas or partners to grow and build their career paths. The first started in Bangsar Village II in Kuala Lumpur and a second Malaysian store was opened in Burmah Road, Penang.

Besides providing an opportunity to work with one of the world’s most recognisable brands, the Signing Stores help bridge a gap between the deaf community and the hearing-abled. The company had partnered with The Society of Interpreters of the Deaf to realise the venture.

Starbucks Malaysia managing director Datuk Sydney Quays said: “I believe that it is a good start for our government, and there should be more companies providing opportunities for the PWD community.”