$!Budget aimed at helping the Youth

PETALING JAYA: The Belanjawan 2023 presented by the government has been timely to help youths deal with the present economic conditions.

The government gave youths a big break, offering fresh graduates starting off with fairly low wages, repayment discount incentives for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans among others.

The Belanjawan 2023 saw an allocation of RM388.1 billion, comprising RM289.1 billion operating expenditure and RM99 billion development expenditure, including RM2 billion in contingency savings.

In tabling the Belanjawan 2023 themed Membangun Malaysia MADANI (Building a Civilized Malaysia), the government sought to ease the financial burden of youth amidst the challenging economic climate.

PTPTN borrowers earning less than RM1,800 per month were also given a six-month loan moratorium.

The government will give a one-off RM200 e-wallet credit to youth, aged between 18 and 20 years old or students enrolled full time at institutes of higher learning.

Two million youths will benefit from this initiative dubbed the “eBelia Rahmah”, with a total allocation of RM400 million.

The government will also bear the fee for obtaining motorcycle licences for B40 youths listed under the e-Kasih database.

There were extensive measures to support youth entrepreneurs to access financing through agencies such as Bank Negara Malaysia, BSN and TEKUN with funds totalling RM1.7 billion, including RM300 million specifically to support micro businesses owned by women and youth entrepreneurs.