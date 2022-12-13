Budweiser heralds the return of Fifa World Cup with global campaign declaring “The World is Yours to Take”

BUDWEISER, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) brand and FIFA World Cup™ Sponsor, has debuted a global rallying-cry for fans: “The World is Yours to Take.”

In partnership with international football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Raheem Sterling, Budweiser will launch its FIFA World Cup campaign in more than 70 countries, the most in the brand’s 146-year history.

The campaign is anchored by a cinematic film featuring the athletes and a diverse group of fans making their way through the player’s tunnel with conviction toward the FIFA World Cup pitch.

The spot cleverly uses the tunnel as a metaphor to connect fans to the emotion and anticipation the players feel before the match, inspiring them to take the next step in their journey towards pursuing their dreams.

The soundtrack of the campaign is a reimagining of the iconic Tears for Fears’ anthem “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” capturing the passion and enthusiasm fans will feel during this year’s tournament.

“As sponsor of the FIFA World Cup for more than 30 years, we wanted to capture the infectious global energy of football fans everywhere to encourage people to find the conviction to go for greatness, no matter what the journey to get there might look like,” said Budweiser Global Vice President of Marketing, Todd Allen.

“Determination to overcome challenges in the name of achieving greatness, like we’ve seen countless times from Messi, Neymar Jr., and Sterling, is an inspiration to us and to fans around the world. We hope our new campaign reminds fans that no matter what stands in your way, the world is yours to take.”

In this global campaign, Budweiser has created new avenues for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup both on the ground and at home. There are also limited-edition official Budweiser FIFA World Cup Cold-Activated Colour-Changing Aluminium Cups, Footballs, Openers, Long Sleeve Shirt to look out for.

Additionally, Budweiser will tap into the global scale of AB InBev DTC & B2B platforms by delivering cold beer to fans in under 30 minutes (in select markets where available) before match kick-off and excite retail partners by creating unique activations through BEES in over 1 million locations where Budweiser is sold.



The Budverse x FIFA World Cup NFT Collection will be available to consumers of legal drinking age via two different token types at launch – the Budweiser Live Scoreboard and the Budweiser World Cup 360 Experience. To learn more about the Budverse x FIFA World Cup Collection, visit Budweiser.com/nft .

The campaign film was developed in partnership with creative agency Wieden+Kennedy and is an evolution of Budweiser’s new “Yours to Take” platform launched earlier this year.