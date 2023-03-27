$!Building a world-class telecommunications and digital infrastructure network

REDtone Digital Berhad has a long history of being a well-respected brand in Malaysia, established in 1996, having evolved from being a voice provider to a leading integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services provider today, winning awards and accolades both locally and internationally.

Since 2015 REDtone has been a subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Sdn Bhd.

A well respected home-grown brand, REDtone has grown to become a leading provider of integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services for organisations with a broad customer base, ranging from corporate customers, conglomerates, multinationals and public listed companies, SMEs and government linked companies (GLCs).

Even after 27 years, REDtone’s CEO Lau Bik Soon remains passionate on its mission statement, “to serve and make a positive impact on the community and organizations by delivering reliable and cost-effective digital infrastructure and solutions.”

One of the many ways REDtone delivers on its mission statement is by supporting the government’s efforts in providing mobile and internet access to underserved communities and areas, including Sabah and Sarawak.