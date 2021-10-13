$!Building wealth with a Private Retirement Scheme

For some added peace of mind, consider bolstering your retirement savings with a PRS

The previous articles in our series on Your Personal Journey to Financial Security have talked about why you should consider investing your money in order to ensure a more secure future for yourself and your loved ones, and how to find the right experts to help guide you along your journey. For most people, the ultimate goal is to be able to retire comfortably, by ensuring that they have adequate savings or investments to sustain them in their old age. However, there can be no denying that the hardships brought about by the pandemic in the past two years have made achieving this goal a lot more challenging. Various economists have warned that a retirement crisis is on the horizon. The most recent figures released by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) show that almost half of its members (46%) have less than RM10,000 in their account, and that the percentage of its members who are on track to reach the basic savings threshold (RM240,000 by age 55) has dropped from 36% to 27%, exacerbated by the number of people withdrawing from their EPF accounts to offset their daily expenses during the pandemic. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. The best time to act is now, and the earlier you can begin saving for your retirement, or even growing your wealth again after it has taken a hit, the better. This time, we would like to touch upon a wealth-building option known as a Private Retirement Scheme (PRS). PRS are offered and managed by PRS Providers and are governed by the Securities Commission Malaysia. As the name indicates, a PRS is voluntary long-term savings and investment scheme designed to help you save more for your retirement. First introduced in 2012, it is meant to help encourage people to contribute to their retirement savings. Investments in PRS are structured in the following manner: contributions are divided into two sub-accounts, and you can only make withdrawals once you reach retirement age, or in case of death or emigration. You are permitted to make partial withdrawals before then, but you will incur a penalty fee. Contributions to PRS are entirely voluntary, and offer more diversification in terms of investment options. PRS seek to enhance choices available for all Malaysians, whether employed or self-employed, to supplement their retirement savings under a well-structured and regulated environment. Each PRS offers a wide range of retirement funds from which you may choose to invest in based on your retirement needs, goals and risk appetite. Why invest in a PRS? Contributing in PRS may be one of the best things you can do for your retirement. Here’s why:

Designed for retirement As a scheme originally established to help investors accumulate more savings for their retirement, you can be assured that there is a selection of investment options to suit your specific goals and needs. Easy investments Anyone can invest in a PRS, regardless of experience. There is a wide choice of PRS Providers and self-selected funds, as well as default option funds that have been pre-selected based on investors’ age. Affordable savings The minimum contribution varies depending on your chosen PRS Provider. While the flexible nature of the investment scheme means that there is less pressure on you to commit to a certain amount, just remember that the more you ‘save’, the better your results. If you manage to contribute 10% of your salary into a PRS, you can grow your retirement savings at a faster rate. Tax incentive Besides being able to enjoy the additional retirement savings later in life, you can also enjoy a yearly personal tax relief of up to RM3,000 from your taxable income, for as long as you contribute to a PRS (the tax relief is available up to 2025). The earnings generated from a PRS will also be tax exempted, so that is even more reason to contribute! Factors to consider It takes time and effort to accumulate wealth and to maximise the benefits from compounded returns. This is more so given that most of us are saving for the long term, such as for our retirement years. When making your PRS contribution, you need to consider various factors such as your age, personal and household income, risk tolerance, retirement objectives as well as the suitability of the different funds under the various schemes to meet your retirement needs. The following chart offers suggestions on what you should take into consideration prior to investing in PRS. While the rule of thumb is that your investment strategy should be based upon the time you have until retirement (i.e. long-term investment strategies should focus more on capital growth, while short-term investment strategies should focus on income generation), remember that everyone’s situation is different, and that you should always consult an expert should you have any questions.