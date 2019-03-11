Buy a Mitsubishi Outlander or ASX, win a holiday

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering a holiday package to either Cherating (Pahang), Janda Baik (Pahang), Desaru (Johor) or Cameron Highlands to selected* customers who buy a new Mitsubishi Outlander SUV or ASX compact SUV.

This offer is valid until March 31, while stocks last.

Customers who book and register a new Outlander 2.0-litre or 2.4-litre will also enjoy cash rebates up to RM6,000.

The Outlander 2.0-litre is priced at RM137, 888, while the 2.4-litre variant goes for RM152, 888.

The Mitsubishi ASX Compact SUV 4WD and 2WD comes with cash rebates of up to RM4,000.

The ASX 4WD is priced at RM133,336.08, while the ASX 2WD is priced at RM118, 866.

The Outlander and ASX comes with five years warranty/unlimited mileage.