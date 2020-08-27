Buy mooncakes to help raise funds for underprivileged kidney failure patients

The National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia (NKF) is joining forces with Oversea Group of Companies once again for their annual mooncake charity project to raise funds for NKF’s underprivileged kidney failure patients. Malaysians can purchase the NKF mooncakes from now until 30 September 2020 with the assurance that all proceeds will be donated directly to NKF Malaysia and help many people. The mooncakes are 100% halal-certified and are available in two delicious sets: Set A

Lotus Paste 1 Yolk mooncake

Assorted Fruits & Nuts mooncake

A box of normal 4-piece set of mooncakes in flavours such as Lotus Paste 1 Yolk, Assorted Fruits & Nuts, Red Bean and Shanghai Mooncake 1 Yolk for RM68 per box. Set B

Golden Starlight 1 Yolk mooncake

Cherry Blossom 1 Yolk mooncake

A box of normal 4-piece set of mooncakes in flavours such as Green Tea with Red Bean (Green Tea Lotus Paste & Red Bean), Royal Fairy 1 Yolk (Lotus Paste & Mung Bean), Golden Starlight 1 Yolk (Pandan Lotus Paste & Mung Bean) and Cherry Blossom 1 Yolk (Sakura Flower Lotus Paste) for RM 68 per box. “NKF is doing its best to provide subsidised dialysis treatments for the 1,712 kidney failure patients at our 27 dialysis centres nationwide besides funding for our constant efforts to educate the public on early prevention and management of kidney diseases.” “This annual mooncake charity project is part of our fundraising initiatives in order to support our ongoing mission for over 30 years and we truly appreciate the support and generosity of the community,” said Mr. Chua Hong Wee, Chief Executive Officer of NKF Malaysia.