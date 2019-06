IN camel active’s 2019 spring/summer collection, Humble Action will display the different facets of the brand’s world; from the classic Americana theme with strong worn effects and washes, to the metropolitan gardener who loves untreated materials, new cuts and earthy colours.

Additionally, camel active classics such as the cargo pants, field jackets and checked shirts are given a new and more contemporary look than before thanks to new styles, innovative details and materials.

The menswear shirt collection encapsulates fine, natural 3D checks and printed on slub fabrics to create the heritage look, with worker and western details or degrade prints. Checks range from small to medium large and the modern long-sleeved collarless long shirts are 100% cotton.

Treatments, washes and indigo dyes are key to the camel active DNA, whereas T-shirts, shirts and pullovers offered as indigo-dyed American heavy jersey with patchwork are another highlight of the collection. Meanwhile, authentic rugby shirts, Polo and T-shirts with a range of different art work stand for heritage Americana Boho prints.

Defined by a natural appearance and a subtle shine, the camel active wallets and belts’ tone-on-tone or discreet colour contrasts underscore the series’ timeless approach. The leather wallets are available in pocket sizes and long formats. Compartments for cheques, bank notes, cards, coins and a mesh pocket offer a multitude of options for keeping belongings safe.