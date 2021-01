The highly anticipated original series Sweet Home tells a story of a troubled teen and his neighbours fighting to survive when their homes at Green Home apartment are taken over by monsters.

Everyone must fight and try to hold on to their humanity as humans give in to their desires which turn them into savage monsters and wreak terror.

However, residents at Green Home apartment aren’t only facing monsters within themselves but outside threats as well.

Can’t get enough of Sweet Home?

Have you finished watching Sweet Home and find that you want more?

Fortunately, you can revisit Green Home apartment via an interactive tour and play the mini game at the microsite HERE.

Also, see if you recognize the scenes below!