Can’t stop the music

Daði recorded and performed the track with his backing band Gagnamagnið, which is made up of family and friends – wife Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir, sister Sigrún Birna Pétursdóttir, and friends Hulda Kristín Kolbrúnardóttir, Stefán Hannesson, and Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson.

Music fans around the world first took notice of him in the lead up to Eurovision 2020, where he had been set to represent his country with the song Think About Things, one of the favourites to win that year, thanks in part to a catchy dance routine accompanying the song.

WHAT do you do when you trip and fall just before reaching the finish line? If you’re Icelandic electronic musician Daði Freyr Pétursson, you stand back up, dust yourself off and keep on moving.

BUZZ managed to catch up with him in Berlin, Germany where he lives with his wife and Gagnamagnið bandmate Árný – who is pregnant with their second child – and their toddler daughter. In an email interview, the musician talks about his Eurovision experience, and shares his plans for the future.

Despite having his Eurovision dreams cut short, Daði is back at work, focusing on promoting his first EP, Welcome, as well as preparing for a world tour.

It was a testament to their sheer talent that Iceland still managed to place fourth at Eurovision 2021, mainly due to audience votes from across Europe.

However, right in the middle of rehearsals in Rotterdam, tragedy struck. One of the members of Gagnamagnið was found to have contracted Covid-19, and the entire band was forced to sit out the live performances and submit a recording of their rehearsal for the competition.

Sadly, Eurovision 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19, but Daði got a second chance at this year’s Eurovision competition set to take place in the Netherlands in May. He had written another song, 10 Years, with another hit dance routine.

The band was an instant hit at live performances, dressed in matching teal outfits with pixel-art images of their faces.

It’s been almost a month since Eurovision 2021. How was the overall experience of being there in Rotterdam, up until the Grand Final?

“The experience was fun the first week. We got to go to the arena two times for rehearsals, and it was cool to see the other contestants face to face.

“When one member of Gagnamagnið got Covid, we had to isolate ourselves in our rooms. To be honest, that was a pretty boring week. All in all, it was a good experience but I wouldn’t say that it was that much fun.”

What other Eurovision acts did you personally enjoy seeing, and why?

“I didn’t see any of the other acts live, would have been cool to see Go_A (representing Ukraine) since I’m a fan of their music. Also Gjons Tears (Switzerland) and The Roop (Lithuania), because I met them last year and they are super nice people.”

You still managed to place fourth, but do you wish things had gone a little differently?

“It makes me feel good that people enjoyed our performance, fourth place I feel is really good. But it’s not the reason we competed. The reason we competed was to actually go and experience what it’s like to compete in Eurovision, we didn’t get to do that, and I don’t see myself ever going back to the competition.

“There are mixed feelings about the whole thing.”

How has life been like for you post-Eurovision?

“Life has been good ... well, my wife got Covid so we had to isolate for two weeks after we came to Iceland. But now we are in Berlin and I’m getting ready for baby number two, and starting work on my debut album. I’m done with competing in Eurovision, at least for now. I don’t know how I will feel in some years, but right now I don’t see myself ever stepping on the stage as a contestant.”

How would you describe your particular sound? What are your main musical influences?

“I just make music that is fun for me to make. I don’t think too much about the genre but I listen to a lot of indie/synth/funk-pop and make most of my music on synthesisers so I guess it’s easiest to call it Synthpop.”

Right now your biggest hits involve catchy beats accompanied by a distinctive dance. Is that going to be your signature, or do you see yourself evolving into something else in the future?

“No, my biggest hits are Eurovision songs, so that’s where the dances come in. I might do some more dancing but only if it feels right, I don’t want to force it. I’m not a dancer, I just make music.”

You’re currently preparing for your tour across Europe and the US next year. Can you tell us a bit more about that?

“I am so excited to finally play in front of people again. Last time I played a gig it was in Iceland and I was ecstatic to have sold out a venue of 250 people. [Recently], I sold out a 3,000 capacity venue in the Netherlands in less than two hours.

“The change that has happened since I last played a gig is so huge to me, and I just can’t wait. I have put a band together with my friends Pétur and Ylva and I think we are going to be making some unforgettable parties.”

How do you feel about the prospect of touring again?

“I am a little nervous since the venues I will be touring are a lot bigger than the ones I am used to, but mostly just excited. I have been playing music live for over 10 years and I think I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”

You’re also branching out into other things, such as video games and a beer collaboration. Is that all part of building a brand for yourself aside from just being known for your music?

“It is in some ways a part of building a brand, but also I just like doing different things. I never want to reach the point where my art is boring to me, then I will start doing something else. And part of keeping things interesting is trying new things.”