EARLY March, British boyband, Blue, gave Malaysian fans a memorable night as they made a stop on their Asian World Tour in Kuala Lumpur. Fans sang their hearts out and swooned over the band members’ sleek moves. While their live concert was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, in this mobile era many fans were able to relive the exciting moments through permanent photos taken via smartphones during the concert. However, this may pose a problem if you’re seated quite a distance from the main stage, as most smartphones are, well, still smartphones and they are not equipped with equal capabilities of professional cameras. Until we saw these photos – seemingly taken via a smartphone – from Blue’s concert that completely shattered our assumption.









The images take a closer look at the singers on stage – believed to be shot with a smartphone – comparing images taken from the back of the hall that zooms remarkably close to the band. Based on these images, we can clearly observe that each band member was captured clearly – to the point where even their facial features and expressions are still visible. What we found fascinating is that, from the long shots of the stage and crowd that were obviously taken from a distance, it didn’t seem like the photographer was seated within hands’ reach from the playing band. The question remains – which smartphone were the images taken from? Looking at the current camera smartphone market, our first guess naturally goes to HUAWEI due to their outstanding camera capabilities. Just last year, HUAWEI introduced the world’s first triple-camera lens with the HUAWEI P20 Series, automatically redefining the way we capture life’s moments. Being a tech revolutionist and continuing to push the frontiers of smartphone photography, HUAWEI’s technologies have often been an inspiration for other smartphone brands. Following the flagship HUAWEI P20 Series, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro also incorporated the triple-camera lens feature and was identified as the top smartphone by DxOMark with 109 points – the same score awarded to the HUAWEI P20 Pro.

Something Exceptional Will Be Unveiled on 26 March 2019 Not long ago, Richard Yu, CEO of HUAWEI Technologies Consumer Business Group, released an image of the supermoon on his Weibo account, stating that it was one of the best shots of the moon ever taken in his life. From the watermark printed on the image, it is believed that this shot was taken using the brand-new HUAWEI P30 equipped with four camera lenses. If this is indeed true, it will be a first that HUAWEI will feature a four-camera setup.