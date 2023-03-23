Carlsberg Asia Graduate Trainee Program is back

Carlsberg Malaysia invites all young graduates who have a thirst for greatness to kickstart a fulfilling career with one of the world’s largest breweries offering international opportunities with its Carlsberg Asia Graduate Trainee Program (GTP).

Running from now till 30 April 2023, the 2023 intake application will offer shortlisted candidates an accelerated 24-month learning adventure at Probably The Best Beer Company with different exposure across multiple markets in Asia and various functions, ranging from Commercial, Supply Chain and Corporate Functions.

“This year, we will further strengthen the Graduate Trainee Program by providing our future leaders a more comprehensive learning of our business and the brewing industry. Through this programme, we aim to empower our graduate trainees to pursue personal growth and development aligned with our culture of continuous learning and development. Our GTP represents our commitment to human capital investment and providing them with platforms to succeed,” said Pauline Lim, Human Resources Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

“At Carlsberg Malaysia, we continue to provide opportunities to fresh graduates to learn, network, explore and grow together across the region. One of the most unique experiences is a 4-month regional exposure, whereby they will have the opportunity to work either in Singapore, Hong Kong, Laos, Cambodia, or Vietnam, which are part of the core Asian markets of the Carlsberg Group,” Lim added.

“We are proud to share that our Company has produced a group of exceptional graduate trainees from the intakes of 2014 and 2019, now aged between 26 and 31, who have advanced to roles with greater responsibilities like Assistant Manager in Marketing, two managers in production and head of Warehouse & Distribution,” Lim shared.

Sam Zhi Qian, 25, a Commercial Graduate Trainee from the 2022 intake said, “Carlsberg is also about openness and inclusivity, which I’ve seen the company offering opportunities to employees to experience roles that cater to their interests, and this would certainly play a role in effective career development amongst talents in the company.”

John Lau, 26, a Supply Chain Graduate Trainee also from the 2022 intake: “During my 8-month tenure here, Carlsberg Malaysia has proven itself to be a purpose-driven company living by Carlsberg’s golden words – Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow.

“With everyone striving towards a common goal, my colleagues are willing to spend time and patiently share their knowledge with me. On top of gaining these new shared experiences, it allowed me to produce more creative solutions. I would say that I have also sharpened my interpersonal skills as I work with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, working together towards brewing Probably the Best Beer in the World,” he shared.

Notably, a testament to the Company’s commitment and continuous effort in driving high-performance culture, Carlsberg Malaysia was awarded seven accolades including the ‘Overall Learning Award’ by Employee Experience Award (ExA), ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022’ Award by HR Asia and Most Preferred Graduate Employers to Work for in 2022 by Graduates’ Choice Award.

Ready to hop onto this exciting journey to build a career with Carlsberg Malaysia? For more information, visit the website HERE. Submit your application and latest resume via LinkedIn or JobStreet before the application closes on 30 April 2023.

For more info and T&C, check out www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMalaysia or visit carlsbergmalaysia.com.my