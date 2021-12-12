Carlsberg bags ‘Company of the Year’ award

The resolute commitment to reaching out to the community in need has led Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd bagging the “Company of the Year” under the manufacturing of beverage sector for the second time at the 6th edition Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021. The brewer’s COVID-19 relief program named Safer Schools campaign was recognised as an exemplary project in providing meaningful intervention and solutions for communities involved.

Receiving the accolade at the award ceremony yesterday, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Corporate Director Pearl Lai said, “We are humbled by this recognition as to us living the Company’s purpose of Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow for the social and eco-systems we operate in is our constant pursue better in achieving social and commercial sustainability.”

For two consecutive years, amid the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlsberg Malaysia had sponsored hundreds of handheld and infrared thermometers as well as full disinfection services to approximately 1,800 schools nationwide. Aimed at providing a safer learning environment for school-going children and teachers, this community engagement campaign totalling RM3.1 million has eased the financial strain faced by schools and alleviated public fears over the outbreak of COVID-19 at schools.

“We believe in giving back to society, and even more so for the next generation of the country. We understand the importance of education and are saddened by the UNICEF’s report a staggering in-class learning loss of 1.8 trillion hours since the global pandemic began. Addressing the unprecedented concerns and challenges faced by the public education institutions, we are proud that our Safer Schools Campaign has not only received overwhelming donation applications but also encouraging feedback from the stakeholders involved. We would also like to thank our partners of the campaign in the fraternity of education and media for the relentless efforts in making Safer School a purposeful one,” Lai added.

“We have set a bold vision on improving our environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprints and aiming to work closely with both our corporate partners and the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in creating a community with a shared vision in delivery our sustainability ambition,” said Lai.

Demonstrating a class-leading commitment to responsible business practices and inclusive disclosure on ESG matters, Carlsberg Malaysia remains a counter of note within the FTSE Russell FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index as well as the MSCI indices in Malaysia. Carlsberg Malaysia’s sustainability efforts are in line with the group’s global “Together Towards Zero” (TTZ) strategy, which the brewer intends to expand its ESG focus beyond the current TTZ ambitions by identifying further value creation opportunities.

The annual Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards is a joint effort by the CSR Malaysia publication and the CSR Malaysia Welfare Society, with support from the Women, Family and Community Development ministry.

The awards honour outstanding corporations in Malaysia that have excelled in the role of change agents in the socio-economic transformation of Malaysia. CSR Malaysia also endeavours to promote sustainable economies and to serve the needy by featuring CSR initiatives of corporations in Malaysia.

Recipients are selected by a panel of judges from both corporate and social bodies based on the purpose and goals of the company in their respected CSR initiatives, the impact and frequency of CSR events held, the effectiveness of the CSR initiatives, the total amount of contributions provided, transparency in CSR reporting, and also the strength of the CSR team.