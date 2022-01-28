Carlsberg Malaysia bags 3 awards at the Putra Brand Awards 2021

Carlsberg Malaysia has bagged three Putra Brand Awards’ accolades – Platinum Award for its flagship brand Carlsberg, while Somersby cider and Connor’s Stout Porter won Silver under the Beverage-Alcoholic category, a testament to the brewer’s commitment in offering quality brews and engaging brands to Malaysian beer, cider and stout consumers.

Voted by over 11,000 Malaysian consumers, Carlsberg brand outshined other reputable alcoholic beverages, earning the Platinum Award at the renowned 12th edition Putra Brand Awards. This accreditation also marks the 12th consecutive win for Carlsberg.

The country’s leading cider brand Somersby earned its fifth consecutive win at the prestigious award. It is the only cider beverage that had made the cut, stayed engaging and innovated home consumption drinking experience during the pandemic, thus gaining recognition within the category. New to the hall of fame is Connor’s Stout Porter which won Silver at the prestigious award.

It was a humbling experience for Connor’s, a fairly new stout brand to take centre stage celebrating its innovation of draught stout packaged in cans launched amid the pandemic last year. “We are honoured to be voted as the preferred and trusted alcoholic beverages by the Malaysian beer lovers.

This recognition is a huge encouragement for us, and we promise to continue pursuing quality and innovation as we strive to Brew for a Better Today and Tomorrow,” said Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Managing Director. “With these votes of confidence and trust from Malaysian consumers, we will continue to strive to create an even better beer enjoyment experience for Malaysian beer lovers and to always stay relevant, progressive and engaging with our consumers,” he added.

The Putra Brand Awards is an annual premier brand awards event in Malaysia launched in 2010 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) in association with Malaysia’s Most Valuable Brands (MMVB).

Adding to its win at the 2021 Putra Brand Awards, Carlsberg Malaysia has also recently clinched the top spot of highest return-on-equity over three years within the Consumers Products & Services category at the 12th edition of The Edge Billion Ringgit Club (BRC) Awards and also the "Company of the Year" under the manufacturing of beverage sector for the second time at the 6th edition Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021.

The brewer had also won three awards at the Employee Experience Awards 2021 by Human Resources Online; of which Carlsberg Malaysia took home Gold for Best Crisis Management and Leadership, Silver for Best Succession Planning Strategy, and Bronze for Best First-Time Manager Programme, as well as being named the Most Preferred Graduate Employer (Champion in Liquor) by Talentbank.

For more updates and activities by Carlsberg Malaysia and its brands, log on to https://carlsbergmalaysia.com.my/.