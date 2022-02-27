$!Carlsberg Malaysia seeking graduates to join its training programme

Carlsberg Malaysia invites all young graduates who has a thirst for greatness to kickstart a fulfilling career with one of the world’s largest breweries offering international opportunities with its Carlsberg Asia Graduate Trainee Program (GTP) – formerly known as the Management Trainee Program.

Running from now till March 6, 2022, the 2022 intake application will offer shortlisted candidates an exciting learning adventure at Probably The Best Beer Company with different exposure across multiple markets in Asia and also various functions, ranging from Sales, Supply Chain, Corporate Functions to Marketing.

Carlsberg Malaysia Human Resources Director Pauline Lim said: “After two challenging years, we are back with a much better, stronger, and wider exposure opportunities made especially for our local fresh graduates. Shortlisted fresh graduates will have the opportunity to learn, network, explore, and grow together with graduates across the region.”

Lim added: “With the ambition to grow our business, we grow people, leadership and a winning culture, this programme is designed to provide exposure for motivated and talented young individuals as they embark on a hands-on learning adventure with exciting challenges ahead.

“Aimed to develop young talents both professionally and personally, we want to do our part in nurturing our young local talents and also to prepare them in taking on a leadership role in the Company. With that said, our senior leaders and managers will be mentoring and coaching our Graduate Trainees during their time here at Carlsberg Malaysia. So, come learn the art of brewing and play a key role in bringing the best experience to our consumers!”

Tan Jun Yuan, 26, a former graduate trainee from the 2019 intake shared: “I was given the opportunity to rotate throughout various departments, ranging from Sales, Supply Chain and Finance, rounding out my adventure with a holistic overview of the business. I even spent some time on a cross-market rotation overseas in Carlsberg Singapore, before being promoted to my current role as an Assistant Manager, under the Carlsberg’s Brand Team.”

“Throughout my journey, the sense of empowerment I felt in every role I took, combined with the exposure to all kinds of real-world challenges, made it a truly fulfilling experience. I won’t deny that the going was tough at times, but I don’t regret any of it, as I believe it was a vital part of my personal growth and development, shaping who I am today. For that, I am grateful towards the Company”, Tan concluded.

At the Graduates’ Choice Award (GCA) 2022 organised by award-winning graduate recruitment agency Talentbank, Carlsberg Malaysia took home the Most Preferred Graduate Employer (Champion in Liquor). With over 23,000 Malaysian undergraduates from more than 100 private and public universities nationwide voting, this recognition represents the largest consensus from our young Malaysians, capturing the future employment preferences.

Ready to hop onto this exciting journey to build a career with Carlsberg Malaysia? For more information, visit Carlsberg Malaysia’s website. Submit your application and latest resume via LinkedIn or JobStreets before applications close on March 6.

For more info and T&C, check out www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY.