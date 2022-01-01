Carlsberg marks CNY 2022 with festive merchandise and up to RM888 Ang Pau

AS MALAYSIANS work to regain stability after the twin disasters that were the pandemic and the recent floods, Carlsberg Malaysia wishes to lift spirits by delivering smoothness and longevity through its Coming Together for a Smoother Year 2022 Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign.

Carlsberg is ushering in the annual festival with limited-edition CNY cans that accentuates the essence of ‘smoothness’ and ‘longevity’, with traditional Chinese auspicious icons to wish beer consumers a year of smoothness, longevity, and prosperity.

Complementing the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner’s iconic green can is the Chinese character ‘Fu’ [福Ÿ] emboldened in gold against a rich red background, while wrapped around the silver and white Carlsberg Smooth Draught can is a symbol of smoothness in the form of ancient Chinese treasure ships, portraying smooth sailing and prosperous times ahead.

The prominence of the colour red and gold on both the limited-edition cans and 24-can festive packaging magnify the festive spirit and exudes auspiciousness, which is Carlsberg’s way of wishing everyone a year of smoothness and longevity.

Both the limited-edition cans are beautifully designed and curated in collaboration with the World’s No.1 expert in Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics, Dato’ Joey Yap. His signature is featured across all Carlsberg’s CNY festive packaging whilst his readings on each Zodiac fortune are also featured exclusively on Carlsberg’s playing cards.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said: “We hope that our campaign themed Coming together for a smoother year encourages consumers to stay positive in embracing a smooth sailing year ahead and a long and healthy life. Together we will prosper and emerge stronger.”

From now to Feb 6, 2022, consumers stocking up for the coming CNY celebrations will enjoy more rewards when buying their celebratory brews. From premium Neoflam hotpot casserole sets, elegant tiffin carriers, special Dato’ Joey Yap Edition playing cards, novel Neoflam glass container sets and up to RM888 in Ang Pau (cash) or in e-Wallet credit, beer lovers will be rewarded with even greater value when making their purchases.

Shoppers who purchase any two cartons of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught plus a carton of any premium brands (Somersby, 1664 Blanc/Rose, Connor’s or Asahi) at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets, 99 Speedmart and eCommerce platforms will be able to redeem a 28cm natural non-stick Neoflam Casserole Hotpot Set worth RM209, which comes with a ‘Da Long Yi’ soup base, plus a can of Connor’s and a deck of special Dato’ Joey Yap Edition playing cards.

Over in East Malaysia, purchasing any one carton of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught plus a carton of any premium brands, rewards you with a sleek and modern Neoflam glass container set worth RM118, which comes in a set of two, measuring 470ml and 800ml.

Additionally, bring along your favourite CNY dishes to reunion dinners in an elegant red Tiffin carrier with CNY motifs by The Tiffin Company worth RM79, easily redeemable by purchasing any six sets of 4-can pack or a carton of 1664 Blanc, Asahi, Carlsberg Special Brew or Connor’s, plus you will receive an extra can of Connor’s thrown in for good measure.

Consumers who enjoy big bottles of the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught and Carlsberg Special Brew, can prosper even more with prizes worth over RM3 million up for grabs! All they have to do is check the flip side of their bottle caps at any participating food courts and coffee shops, and they might just win themselves one of the 6,000 Ang Paus up for grabs.

The special Dato’ Joey Yap Edition playing cards is a giveaway with purchase of a tower and two buckets or if with six full pints, 10 half pints or 10 mugs of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught. One can also scan the QR code to upload your receipt to stand a chance of winning up to RM888 Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet credit (for Peninsula Malaysia) or RM888 GrabPay e-Wallet credits (the Bornean States). Carlsberg is on the search for 25 weekly lucky winners, so be sure to participate!

Online shoppers need not fret. Visit any Carlsberg official store on Lazada and Shopee, Pandamart as well as Potboy and purchase an exclusive CNY Gift Pack brought to by Carlsberg and Amazin’ Graze, as well as an exclusive Ang Pau packet that comes in two collectible designs of “Smoothness” and “Longevity”.

In addition, from now to Feb 28, 2022, Carlsberg is rewarding consumers with up to RM388 Touch n’ Go e-Wallet credits when purchasing RM20 worth of Carlsberg Malaysia products at selected convenient stores.

With an abundance of rewards instore for beer lovers, it is bound to be a smooth year ahead for everyone.

* For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.