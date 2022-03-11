Carlsberg’s iconic golf tourney scores hole-in-one

Known as “Probably the Smoothest Golf Tournament” to hit the range, the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022 came to an end on Oct 28.

An exhilarating day for all the guests, the must-attend event for amateur golfers saw more than 3,800 avid golfers from 32 participating clubs taking part in the competition nationwide, before finalists converged at the award-winning Kota Permai Golf & Country Club.

Through calm weather, the tournament finals saw 60 players taking on the course, with fierce competition among the frontrunners.

At the end, Gwee Li Jun scored 70 to win the Gross title and Mohd Hisham scored 68 to clinch the Nett title.

On top of walking away with a Garmin Approach S62 smartwatch and beautiful Titoni Slenderline Quartz timepiece respectively, both also received an exclusive invitation to play at the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) 2022 happening on Nov 16 November at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

“I hardly join golf tournaments, but when I do, I play to win. I’ve been playing golf since I was young and it has been 19 years for me. I certainly enjoyed myself during this tournament and plan to participate in future Carlsberg Golf Classics,” Gwee said.

For Hisham, it was his first time successfully making his way to the Carlsberg Golf Classic national finals.

“I feel really happy to have won and would like to thank Carlsberg for organising and sponsoring everything. I also look forward to playing again in the years to come,” he said.