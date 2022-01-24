$!Carlsberg uplifts Chinatown with CNY Celebration

Having had a rather muted Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration for the past two years, Carlsberg invites everyone to come together to support local art, culture, food and beverage (F&B) at KL’s heritage core, Petaling Street. Setting up at REXKL from 17 January to 13 February, Carlsberg has curated a one-month immersive CNY celebration.

The event promotes local F&B and tourism in Chinatown by bringing a vibrant interactive experience to KL’s cultural hub. Carlsberg’s ‘Coming Together for a Smoother Year’ campaign offers urbanites a unique avenue to experience contemporary culture, local gastronomic delights along with digital immersive experience.

The showcase, coupled with internationally renowned beers, elevates the traditional CNY celebrations, creating a perfect scene to toast prosperity and smoothness.

“In line with our commitment to helping communities in need, especially during trying times, we aim to provide an avenue for our consumers to eat, drink and enjoy traditional CNY offerings for the entire Lunar New Year. Implementing our CNY activities in the community-based cultural hub also gives us the opportunity to support local tourism and our homegrown F&B vendors,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

To unveil what lies in store for consumers, Carlsberg organised a kick-off party that started with delicious grub and beer served in REXKL’s food hall. Guests were then led to the main event area where ‘smoothness’ and ‘longevity’ was ushered in with CNY flair.

Taking the stage with virtuosic symphonies was a traditional Chinese orchestra group followed by the artistic showcase of Malaysia’s acclaimed calligraphy artist, Ong Chia Koon.

An explosive traditional lion dance performance then sealed the opening ceremony. After hearing from the Chairman of the KL Hawker & Petty Traders Association, World’s No.1 expert in Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics, Dato’ Joey Yap, took the stage to share the outlook for 2022.

The evening then progressed with cheers, beers and camaraderie as all guests observed social distancing and responsible drinking. The collaboration between Carlsberg and REXKL presents a one month CNY showcase of customary performing arts, culture and F&B. The premise will feature a fun maze bar created with Carlsberg crates, alongside an interactive digital wishing lantern area, where consumers can input their own CNY greetings or wishes. There is also an interactive Zodiac Wall, where beer enthusiasts can get tips on optimising abundance and prosperity for ‘smoothness’ and ‘longevity’ in the year ahead.