Carry on the CNY spirit with Snapchat’s festive Bitmoji and Lenses

In life before the pandemic, we used to host large reunion dinners and visit relatives’ homes. This year, many of us will be celebrating a more subdued Chinese New Year due to the Movement Control Order restrictions and protocols. However, this annual festivity does not need to be cancelled - it can still go on albeit through a different experience.





Staying safe is our priority this year. So, even without being physically present, we can still celebrate this festive season virtually in a unique way on Snapchat. 1. Wear a mask, but make it fashion

The first step of staying safe is always wearing your mask correctly. Send a Bitmoji with a festive-themed mask to remind your loved ones to always wear a mask wherever they go. 2. E-angpows are the new norm

Just because we can’t do house visits, doesn’t mean the tradition of giving and receiving angpows stop! These days, various banks and e-wallet providers offer e-angpow services. Drop your loved ones a subtle - not really - hint with your personalized Bitmoji, just like this! 3. Virtual decorations are equally important

Keep the CNY spirit high up with more festive decorations, like lanterns and peach blossom flowers. You don’t have to do it only at your home, you can also ‘show’ them to your friends through your Bitmoji. 4. Video Calls with a Fun Twist

Virtual gathering is the next best thing if you are not able to celebrate with family in person. While it might be hard to show off your new clothes in a full-body shot through the camera, why not make yourself stand out in another way among your cousins or delight your nieces and nephews? Snap Camera can be your best buddy in this! 5. Send you greeting with Snapchat Lenses

Swipe for SnapCode



We usually send our Chinese New Year greetings and wishes to our loved ones when the clock strikes twelve. This year, why not send unique and personalized ones with the help of fun and creative lenses from Snapchat?

Swipe for SnapCode



Besides that, on the 15th day of the Lunar new year, some people toss Mandarin oranges into ponds and lakes, hoping to find a perfect match for themselves. This might not be able to take place in person this year, but don’t worry, you can still go on to Snapchat to try out this exclusive Chap Goh Mei lens to send your warmest greetings to your loved ones or your crush. Perhaps you may hit the jackpot from here? 6. Get Out of a Funk with Headspace