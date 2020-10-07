Cartoon Network spin-off We Baby Bears gets magical

Cartoon Network’s beloved Bears are assembling for their next adventure in We Baby Bears, an original comedy coming second half of 2021.

Overloaded with the cuteness and humour that fans around the globe adore them for, the series follows baby Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear through several imaginary worlds via their magical box.

The Baby Bears are in a search for a place they can settle down and fit into. In each episode, they get transported into vibrant and colourful worlds where they befriend legions of familiar fairytale faces.

During their non-stop travel adventure, they’re faced with the decision to stay or to continue on their journey for a permanent abode they can call home.