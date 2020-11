Cartoon Network is intent to bring the Christmas joy to Malaysia this year and launching a month-long campaign to do so. The TV channel’s So Much Christmas campaign features the ultimate holiday giveaways for amazing fans of all ages together with heaps of musical entertainment.

Cartoon Network gives viewers the chance to win one of 25 sets of So Much Christmas Boxes stuffed with awesome family gifts each worth RM3,000.

In each box, there’s a brand-new iPad, limited edition Cartoon Network merchandise from popular shows like Adventure Time and We Bare Bears such as backpack, a set of plushies, a pouch, a greeting card, and a special Christmas edition Activity Craft Booklet loaded with endless fun.

How to score this awesome gift?

From now to December 13, you just need to nominate your closest friends or families who you think deserve this box the most and hope that they will also nominate you in return.

For more details, please head over to the Cartoon Network So Much Christmas microsite HERE

More viewing fun

Other than the fantastic giveaway, there’ll be new and upcoming back-to-back episodes followed by sing-along marathons and holiday specials for 25 days before Christmas Day.

Tentative programme details:

December 1 onwards, daily from 5pm

New episodes of Apple & Onion, Monster Beach, Summer Camp Island and more.