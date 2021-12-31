Catch Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations livestream

THE rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has led to the cancellation of most large scale New Year’s Eve countdown celebrations in order to prevent mass gatherings of people.

While everyone understands the need for such precautions, most people couldn’t help but feel disappointed that they would not be unable to watch the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks at shopping malls, as in previous years.

However, if you find yourself having to stay home tonight, there is still a chance for you to catch some bright and memorable New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Hong Kong – which is in the same timezone as Malaysia – will ring in the New Year with a dazzling light art extravaganza, featuring radiant lights along the entire Victoria Harbour waterfront, a performance by the city’s flagship Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and the New Year countdown lights on the recently opened M+.

Best of all the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations will be livestreamed on the Discover Hong Kong’s Facebook page and the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s Youtube channel.

Just tune in at 10pm tonight to see the magic, and ring in 2022 with a bang!