Catch Lily Collins in new romantic comedy series Emily In Paris

There are more new shows to catch this Fall and one of it is a romantic comedy series titled Emily In Paris. Created, written and executive produced by Darren Star, Lily Collins plays the protagonist and also serves as the producer of the show.

Emily In Paris tells the story of Emily, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago who suddenly lands the job of her dreams when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company.

Giving off The Devil Wears Prada vibes, Emily is tasked to revamp the company’s social media strategy. Of course, nothing good comes easy.

While it’s the dream job, she has to overcome the culture clash and adjust to life in a foreign city. Also, she has to try to win over her new colleagues, making new friends and navigating new romances.