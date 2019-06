ENGAGE with the superpowers of PJ Masks’ heroes at Sunway Pyramid’s LG2 Blue Concourse this school holidays. Based on the animated children’s TV series, PJ Masks is a team of three heroes who fight crime at night to protect people from harm. As night falls, they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets, where they magically transform into heroes - Catboy, Owlette and Gekko.

Catboy is the leader of the trio and the oldest too. Incredibly fast and amazingly agile, he can hear the quietest sounds across unbelievable distances! With her sharp mind and superb planning skills, Owlette is quick to act. She can fly, has super eyesight and when she flaps her powerful wings, the bad guys are sent airborne! Gekko, is the youngest member of the team, but he’s a strong and sticky master of camouflage! He’s ready to rush into danger and save the day with his super Gekko muscles. Together these three can tackle any situation and embark on action packed adventures, solving mysteries and mayhem across the city. Watch out night-time baddies. PJ Masks are on their way, into the night to save the day!

The trio have been entertaining children who visited the mall with their parents since June 6, 2019 as part of Sunway Pyramid’s school holidays promotion which ends on June 23 this month. During the meet and greet session with the superheroes, the children had an opportunity to learn the magical powers of being a hero with games and fun activities such as Spot The Ninjalinos, Mix & Match The PJ Masks, Game On PJ Masks, Superhero Selfies, and more.

“Sunway Pyramid is a destination where dreams can come true. Turning every visit to the mall during the school holidays to a magical one for both children and parents. This holiday, see your superheroes PJ Masks, live when they put on the magic for you. There will be lots of fun, games and activities for everyone too,” said Sunway Malls chief operating officer Kevin Tan.