Celebrate a sense of comfort with Starbucks

INDULGE and find your zen moments with Starbucks new, innovative, and unexpected comforting winter beverages, the Starbucks Hazelnut Dolce Latte and Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte, priced from RM19.60, and Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pearls Oolong, from RM19.10.
The three beverages introduce intriguing and exciting novel flavour combinations that provide a feeling of ease and warmth, and the feeling of living for the moment.
☻ Starbucks Hazelnut Dolce Latte
Get comforted by rich flavours from the Signature Starbucks Espresso, creamy steamed milk and silky-smooth hazelnut dolce sauce, topped with sprinkles of mocha powder. The nutty creamy note combined with aromatic coffee will surely offer you a comforting indulgence.
The Hazelnut Dolce Latte is available as a hot, iced or blended handcrafted beverage. Customers can customise their beverage with plant-based milk and whipped cream.
☻ Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte
Reward yourself with a soothing jasmine citrus flavored milk body, topped with lightly sweetened pure matcha mixture. Blending citrus floral notes with matcha aroma and creamy milk, this innovative beverage is set to provide you layers of zen and relaxation.
The Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte is available as a hot or iced handcrafted beverage.
☻ Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pearls Oolong
Kick back and unwind as you sip the refreshing mixture of jasmine clementine sauce and fruit pulp, shaken with Zen Clouds Oolong tea and classic syrup, and combined with blood orange pearls, adding extra layers and bursting texture. The citrus floral note and oolong aroma doesn’t only soothe but also brings you to a state of zen.
The Jasmine Clementine Pearls Oolong is available as an iced handcrafted beverage.
YEAR OF THE RABBIT FESTIVE MERCH
Honouring this year’s Chinese zodiac, Starbucks hops into the new year with the Starbucks Year of the Rabbit merchandise collection, from RM68 onwards.
Ranging from water bottles, tumblers, mugs, and the 2023 Lunar Rabbit Starbucks card, tell your loved ones that ‘no bunny compares to them’ by surprising them with the Starbucks Year of Rabbit festive merchandise collection.
Starbucks is also releasing locally-made thermoses and a Starbucks card that are only available in Malaysia, expanding the variety and adding more prosperity into the collection, and our lives.
The celebration of Chinese New Year is never complete with desserts, including the traditional staple of pineapple tarts. For the first time in Malaysia, Starbucks is introducing the Starbucks Pineapple Cake set.
Available in a set of 12 mini cakes, the Taiwanese-inspired confectionery offers a generous serving of locally-sourced, juicy pineapple filling and a crispy and buttery, yet moist exterior.
The cakes are 100% JAKIM approved halal, making it the ideal festive gift for friends, family and even business acquaintances.
The set is priced at RM98.80. Starbucks members can enjoy the set for only RM88 and RM160 when they purchase a bundle set of two.
COFFEE & PASTRIES
To keep you warm and comforted at home, Starbucks invites you to unwind with the Starbucks El Salvador Ahuachapán and Starbucks Guatemala Casi Cielo whole bean coffee, at RM48 each.
Arriving fresh and new to all Starbucks shelves, the El Salvador Ahuachapán whole beans hailed from the westernmost tip of El Salvador, Ahuachapán, a rich agricultural region that was destined for growing coffee.
Featuring notes of sweet cashew and citrus aroma, the blonde roast coffee is also balanced with a toasted cocoa bean finish.
A returning favourite, the Guatemala Casi Cielo beans are sourced exclusively from Guatemala’s high-altitude volcanic Antigua region, offering floral aromas, lemon and cocoa nib notes, combined to create a smooth and bright brew.
Pair your warm cuppas with more winter goodness Starbucks has to offer. Joining the food case this season is the tangy and buttery Starbucks Yuzu Chia Seed Muffin and the Starbucks Tropical Paradise Cake, offering layers of sweet fresh mangoes, creamy coconut and mild pandan flavours.
Starbucks is also offering a range of new food selections for customers to enjoy, such as the Starbucks Wholemeal Bagel (served with cream cheese), Starbucks Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake, Starbucks Hazelnut Chocolate Cake, Starbucks Neapolitan Cake, and finally the Starbucks Vegan Mocha Coconut Cake, a great plant-based sweet treat.
For more information on the relaxing Winter offerings, please visit starbucks.com.my.