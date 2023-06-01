Celebrate a sense of comfort with Starbucks

INDULGE and find your zen moments with Starbucks new, innovative, and unexpected comforting winter beverages, the Starbucks Hazelnut Dolce Latte and Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte, priced from RM19.60, and Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pearls Oolong, from RM19.10.

The three beverages introduce intriguing and exciting novel flavour combinations that provide a feeling of ease and warmth, and the feeling of living for the moment.

☻ Starbucks Hazelnut Dolce Latte

Get comforted by rich flavours from the Signature Starbucks Espresso, creamy steamed milk and silky-smooth hazelnut dolce sauce, topped with sprinkles of mocha powder. The nutty creamy note combined with aromatic coffee will surely offer you a comforting indulgence.

The Hazelnut Dolce Latte is available as a hot, iced or blended handcrafted beverage. Customers can customise their beverage with plant-based milk and whipped cream.

☻ Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte

Reward yourself with a soothing jasmine citrus flavored milk body, topped with lightly sweetened pure matcha mixture. Blending citrus floral notes with matcha aroma and creamy milk, this innovative beverage is set to provide you layers of zen and relaxation.

The Jasmine Clementine Pure Matcha Latte is available as a hot or iced handcrafted beverage.

☻ Starbucks Jasmine Clementine Pearls Oolong

Kick back and unwind as you sip the refreshing mixture of jasmine clementine sauce and fruit pulp, shaken with Zen Clouds Oolong tea and classic syrup, and combined with blood orange pearls, adding extra layers and bursting texture. The citrus floral note and oolong aroma doesn’t only soothe but also brings you to a state of zen.

The Jasmine Clementine Pearls Oolong is available as an iced handcrafted beverage.