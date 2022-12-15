Celebrate Chinese New Year: Year of Water Rabbit 2023 promotion at Tung Yuen Chinese Restaurant, Mardhiyyah Hotel & Suites

3 January 2023 - 15 February 2023

SHAH ALAM: Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year raises the curtain on the Year of the Rabbit on 22 January 2023. It’s time to repeat a tradition, especially among the Chinese community to have a feast with family and friends which symbolizes unity. To make it more meaningful, let’s celebrate the moment with a memorable dining session at Tung Yuen Chinese Restaurant. To cherish the festive occasion, Mardhiyyah Hotel & Suites has unveiled a menu for the Chinese New Year 2023 celebration, Yee Sang Menu (5 Types), Pre-Chinese New Year Appreciation, Chinese New Year Eve Dinner and Chinese New Year Prosperity exclusively prepared by our Chinese Chef, Chef Patrick. These delectable dishes will be available at Tung Yuen Chinese Restaurant, Level 1 from 3rd January 2023 to 15th February 2023, starting from 11.30am to 2.30pm for lunch and 6.30pm to 10.00pm for dinner. To symbolize good fortune and prosperity, Yee Sang is one of the traditional dishes and tossing Yee Sang is auspicious to start the CNY feast.

The pricing starts as low as RM 48.00+. Diners can opt from five lavish selections which are Yee Sang with Lucky Salmon Fish, Colourful Jelly Fish Yee Sang, Prosperity Abalone Yee Sang, Joyful Salmon Fish and Jelly Fish Yee Sang and Special Vegetarian Yee Sang. Apart from that, diners can feast together during this meaningful festivity by choosing the Pre-Chinese New Year Appreciation Set. There are varieties of sets to look out for in Tung Yuen Restaurant where Set A is priced from RM 688.00+ (for 5 persons), Set B RM 1088.00+ (for 10 persons), Set C RM 1388.00+ (for 10 persons), Set D RM 1588.00 (for 10 persons) and Set E RM 2088.00+ (for 10 persons).

Diners can expect to indulge in Lucky Salmon Fish Yee Sang, Braised Dried Seafood Thick Soup with Crab Roll and Dried Fish Maw, Steamed Red Garoupa with Roast Golden Garlic and Abalone Sauce, Double-Boiled Black Garlic, Dry Seafood Soup with Chicken and Cordyceps Flower and Duo Roa Roasted Duck Combination (Thai Style Shredded Duck Salad, Duck Meat Roll). This set is available from 3rd January 2023 to 20th January 2023. Another set introduced for this Chinese New Year is the special Chinese New Year’s Eve Dinner Set. The menu course includes Lucky Salmon Fish Yee Sang, Double-Boiled Chicken Soup with Mushroom, Cordyceps Flower and Black Garlic, Baked Crispy Golden Sand White Shell Prawn with Salted Egg Cream, Steamed Cod Fish with Superior Soya Sauce, Braised Crab Meat Roll with Broccoli, Fried Rice with Three Special Meat and Sun-Dried Oyster, Double-Boiled Black Garlic, Dry Seafood Soup with Chicken and Cordyceps Flower, Roasted Chicken with Black Vinegar Onion Sauce, Baked White Shell Prawn with Honey Ginger and Sesame Sauce, Steamed Red Garoupa with Wood Ear Fungus “Kampong'' Style, Braised Baby Abalone’ Fish Maw with Shimenji Mushroom and Broccoli and Steamed Rice with Sun-Dried Oyster and Dry Shrimp. The pricing starts at RM 788.00+ (5-6 persons) and RM 1388.00+(10persons).