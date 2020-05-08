Celebrate in style

Do you have to decorate the home for Mother’s Day? Well, you don’t really have to, but it makes the house look much more festive in appreciation of mum on her special day. The decorations don’t need to be outlandish and can be kept simple. Here are some ideas you can replicate in your home. Spruce up the table setting

Martha Stewart

One of the easiest way to tackle decoration is to spruce up the table. This can be done by bringing out mum’s best plates, adding beautiful napkin rings to the usual napkins and having a simple floral decoration. Don’t fancy flowers? You can also bring out mum’s favourite succulent plants as the centrepiece. If your mum loves to remind you to eat your fruits, you can even substitute the centrepiece with fruits as an inside joke. You can also cut up a few citrus fruits to fill the room with a natural scent too. Create a beautiful backdrop

If you’re feeling fancy, you can set up a backdrop for photo sessions. A backdrop can be made or decorated using balloons, flower pom pom stands, flowers and even party streamers. Of course, you can add props to make the photo session more fun and personalised. Be creative with cards

Lia Griffith

Since this is a special occasion, the usual greeting cards just don’t cut it. Making a simple yet decorative greeting card doesn’t take much work. Some of the greeting card styles to try is the petal card, watercolour card or heart-shaped cards. These cards can also be strung along as decorative streamers. Pamper her with love

If you plan to treat mum with a spa-style bath, prepare a personalised goodie box for her. The box can contain familiar spa items ranging from bath salts to a loofah. Adding a body moisturiser or maybe a bottle of wine to the box completes the whole home spa experience for mum. Don’t forget to light up some aromatic candles too. To take it one step further, create a bath tray for her so she can fully enjoy and relax during her ‘me’ time. Make an Insta-worthy cake

The House that Lars Built

Don’t worry if the cake you got for mum looks plain. Fancy cake toppers help bring the cake from drab to fab in minutes. Just remember to remove the toppers before the family devours the cake! Floral monograms

Urbanic

A floral monogram spelling ‘MOM’ makes a striking Insta-worthy backdrop. Collect or buy a few of mum’s favourite flowers and arrange them in makeshift cardboard boxes or combined sponges. Once done, each floral letter can be hung or leaned against the wall. Give a mini bouquet

Martha Stewart