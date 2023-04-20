$!Celebrate Raya with iQOO Z7 series-impressive fast charging at amazing promotions

KUALA LUMPUR: Celebrate Raya this year with the ultimate iQOO Z7 series-a smartphone designed to meet the needs of extra fast charging! iQOO Malaysia, a subsidiary brand of vivo Malaysia is thrilled to announce its Raya promotion for iQOO Z7 series. You can now get the latest smartphone as low as RM879.10 only!

Check out the interesting raya promo below that is available only on 25 April. Don’t miss out as it was only available only for one day!

iQOO Z7 12 + 256 RM1499

Raya promo: RM1329

iQOO Z7x 8+128 RM999

Raya promo: RM879.10

iQOO Z7x 8+256 RM1099

Raya promo: RM969.10

Don’t hesitate and faster get your raya promo up to RM50 discount and 10% instant rebate. This promo is only available at Shopee platform.

Recognised for its incredibly fast charging, iQOO Z7 series were equipped with 120W Flashcharge. While the Snapdragon 782G processor ensures a smooth and long-lasting performance. Storage issues are not a concern as it is fitted with 12/8GB+8GB Extended Memory. Although iQOO is known for its gaming smartphones, the iQOO Z7 series shall not disappoint you as its 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing Camera will help you to capture high-quality photos. Thanks to its VC Cooling System and 120Hz FHD+DotDisplay, this Raya you may attempt to out-perform your buddies in the game!