$!Celebrate real connections with Guinness

CNY is a time when families and friends unite, however, it isn’t always easy to be present. This is why Guinness is inviting fans to engage and have meaningful moments together. In short: this year, celebrate CNY for real. To ensure that fans don’t just meet up, but open up this CNY, Guinness’ social media contest has meaningful giveaways up for grabs.

A total of 80 Guinness lovers had the opportunity to celebrate a Guinness Christmas with experiences including a dinner at Makhan by Kitchen Mafia, a comedy night at Crackhouse Comedy Club, an exclusive Guinness cookbook, as well as a cosy Christmas movie night at Aurum Theater, The Gardens Mall. As we usher in the Lunar New Year, the magic of celebrations with Guinness continues.

Selected fans who shared a throwback photo or video and their wish to have a Guinness Christmas were rewarded with exclusive giveaways for them to reconnect with their loved ones, and to get into the Christmas spirit with Guinness.

Guinness, Malaysia’s favourite stout kicked off the festive celebrations over Christmas by reminding fans that the best gift to give loved ones is time spent together.

All fans have to do is tell Guinness how they will celebrate CNY and tag three individuals they would like to see and stand to win an exclusive Guinness-infused Chinese New Year banquet dinner for ten pax.

Alongside the exclusive banquet dinner, fans will be able to celebrate for real with the exclusive #CelebrateForReal Guinness Chatterbox. The deck of cards contains questions that break the ice among each other and has a mix of questions suitable for any occasion to get the conversation going, but that’s not all.

From now until 31st January, fans who spend a minimum of RM200 in participating stores or purchase two Guinness 24-can packs on Drinkies will receive Guinness Premium Ang pows.

What’s unique about the ang pows is that fans can scan the QR codes on them for a chance to win even more exciting prizes this CNY. From the exclusive Guinness-infused Chinese New Year banquet dinner and RM5 e-wallet ang pows, to GFES samples and RM8 Drinkies promo codes, Guinness is going all out to spread the festive cheer to loyal consumers.

“At Guinness, we understand how important communion and meaningful connections are, which is why we offered fans the opportunity to re-connect with their loved ones with unique giveaways over Christmas and now with Chinese New Year. It is the perfect opportunity to put down our phones and celebrate for real. We hope our special giveaways and promotions bring people closer together, now more than before,“ said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia.

*Guinness and all related activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates for responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.