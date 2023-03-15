$!Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with Connor’s

“We are very happy to be able to celebrate one festival after another with all our stout lovers. Connor’s Stout Porter is all about ‘Taste the Good Times’ and with this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, we wanted to add a dash of modern British wit to shake things up. Reaching out and engaging with our fans in a big way gives us the opportunity to have fun with consumers whilst enjoying the perfectly balanced taste, creamy head and gentle roasted undertones of Connor’s Stout Porter, wherever they are and anytime they are enjoying the good times with mates or family,” commented Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

On top of cool happy hour promotions happening in almost 200 entertainment outlets nationwide, consumers will be chuffed to know that top-notch prizes and exclusive collectables will be up for grabs in 50 outlets hostings an all-out epic do on 17th and 18th March.

Swap out your St. Paddy’s Day green and go all blackish as Connor’s Stout Porter paints the town with cool and crafty vibes the entire month of March. With a knack for bringing top-notch contemporary and creative experiences to consumers, the black brew is calling all fans to get out their good luck charms, gather their wits and have a go at the Connor’s St. Patrick’s Day bash.

Running for a good 10 days, from the 10th to the 19th of March, consumers need only visit their favourite Connor’s bar, entertainment outlet or food court to enjoy happy hour with Connor’s. For even more excitement, they will be able to try their hand at the St. Patrick’s Wheel of Fortune in 50 outlets on the 17th and 18th of March. All they have to do is purchase three full pints or six half pints and they will be able to give the wheel a go. On top of getting an extra half pint, participants could also walk away with an additional half pint, an exclusive stainless steel Connor’s bottle, notebook, tote bag, or even the coveted money-can’t-buy St. Patrick’s Connor’s bowler hat. Contenders will also be in the running to win a set of cool Marshall earbuds worth RM599.

Over in super-hypermarkets and convenience stores, Connor’s lovers will be given a chance to master the best shake ritual via Connor’s Shake Challenge. Once done, those who took on the challenge will receive an exclusive Connor’s tote bag and will be able to enjoy the layered creamy head and the aromas of the four premium malts; for the perfect sip of Connor’s.

The fun does not stop there! Those who continue to enjoy Connor’s after their Shake Challenge by purchasing one can of Connor’s will get a shot at grabbing those Marshall earbuds while buying two 4-can packs instantly rewards consumers with a sleek stainless steel Connor’s bottle.

Over on Carlsberg’s e-commerce platforms, purchasing one can of Connor’s also gives fans the opportunity to win the Marshall earbuds with each can granting participants one shot at the prize, so the more they purchase the higher the chances.

To participate in the Connor’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and to check out the list of participating outlets, visit www.connorsmalaysia.com for more details or like and follow Facebook at www.facebook.com/ConnorsMY/.

When purchasing and enjoying Connor’s, remember to #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY – if you drink, don’t drive!

*All promotions and activities are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.