Celebrate St. Patrick’s Festival with Guinness

After two long years and many missed celebrations, the Guinness St. Patrick’s Festival 2022 signals the return of good times. Most importantly, it means finally being able to get the gang back together and celebrating in true St. Patrick’s spirit.

The St. Patrick’s celebration has long been a significant one for both Guinness and fans alike. It is a time when people get together to celebrate with their friends. This is why Guinness is rewarding fans who get the gang back together with exciting activities in conjunction with the St. Patrick’s celebration. For starters, Guinness fans can express their different personas in unique ways with the Guinness St. Patrick’s AR Filter and stand to win attractive prizes weekly. All they have to do is visit https://guinnessstpatricks.com/, select the number of people in their gang, share the QR code or invite link to take a selfie, and generate a photo collage to be posted on Instagram stories.

Creative submissions stand to win the grand prize - Best Buds Getaway for four friends worth RM30,000 at OneAndOnly Desaru Coast. There are also ten sets of Guinness Home Party Kit that come with cans of an exclusive Guinness product, limited-edition glasses, t-shirts, and hats to celebrate with. To add to the merriment, 800 units of the exclusive Guinness Draught in a Can, the latest innovation product from HEINEKEN Malaysia’s portfolio that will be hitting the shelves soon are up for grabs too!

“One thing we are all hooked up with is our mobile phones, even when we are out with the gang. We want to leverage on that situation to spark magical moments among Guinness drinkers. By using the power of technology in the form of an AR filter, we are bringing the gang back together and link their mobile devices to celebrate friendships over some smooth and creamy Guinness,” said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia.

Getting the gang together at a bar is what most of us look forward to doing, and the best time to do that is during the Guinness St. Patrick’s celebration! With an array of activities, entertainment and exclusive giveaways, the St. Patrick’s festive spirit will be at an all-time high throughout the weekends of March at selected bars. Fans can print their selfies on top of cold and creamy Guinness with the STOUTie machine, get entertained by Irish parades and live band performances while also scoring even more exclusive giveaways through fun games.

That’s not all! For an added touch of St. Patrick’s joy, fans can get their hands on a free Limited-Edition Guinness Collectible Glass with every purchase of one set of Guinness Draught, or small bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout. Meanwhile, at participating coffee shops and food courts, the Guinness Collectible Glass is also up for grabs with the purchase of three big bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, while stocks last.

For those who want to enjoy the St. Patrick’s celebration at home, the free Guinness Collectible Glass Set with three designs is available with each purchase of one carton of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout on Drinkies. Be sure to get your hands on them while stocks last, and maybe even share with the gang.

To participate in the St. Patrick’s AR Filter and to check out the list of participating outlets, head to the official campaign site HERE. Guinness and all related activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive. For more information about Guinness St. Patrick’s Festival, Guinness Draught in a Can, and other related promotions, visit Guinness Malaysia’s social media pages at www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and www.instagram.com/guinnessmy.