‘Celebrating 115 great years because of you’

SINCE 1908, Great Eastern has made it the brand’s purpose to protect its customers from all of life’s twists and turns, so that they can focus on the things which make their lives meaningful. Whether it is innovating solutions to help Malaysians pursue their lifelong dreams or empowering generations with financial freedom, Great Eastern has always put its customers and their aspirations at the forefront of its business. “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Great Eastern Life Malaysia CEO Datuk Koh Yaw Hui. “Protecting our customers at every stage of life is what our business was founded on, growing a financial legacy to provide for their family is what drives us, and empowering them to ‘Reach for Great’ in everything they do is what inspires us.” This unwavering commitment to its customers has helped Great Eastern become the insurer of choice for generations of Malaysians for 115 years.

A celebration of togetherness and sustainability Great Eastern celebrated its 115th anniversary recently together with its senior management team, employees and guests in a Hawaiian-themed “luau” townhall. Befitting the theme, attendees came dressed in aloha shirts, floral prints, beach hats and “lei” garlands, with the townhall decorated with giant inflatable palm trees, pineapples, and tropical birds and cocktails. Many festive events were lined up for their enjoyment including a lucky draw, games, performances, photo opportunities and a Hawaiian-themed anniversary cake. During the townhall, Koh congratulated the company’s employees for going the extra mile for its customers and reiterated Great Eastern’s commitment to its environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. “At Great Eastern, we do not believe in leaving the future to fate; we believe in shaping it,” said Koh. “That is why we are accelerating our efforts to build a company that is more environmentally conscious and socially responsible.” As Malaysia’s largest and most established life insurance company, Great Eastern is aware that its business decisions can have a major impact on the environment and society. To support its commitment, Great Eastern has embedded ESG initiatives into its business by organising sustainability-related activities for its employees and underprivileged children to advocate a sustainable lifestyle. Through the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, ChildrenCare, Great Eastern has contributed more than RM3 million to underprivileged children since 1995. Great Eastern also established a sustainability taskforce to ensure good governance and successful implementation of its corporate sustainability strategy.

Thanking customers by doubling their medical annual limit up to RM8 million at no extra cost To thank its customers for putting their trust in the brand for 115 years, Great Eastern introduced a limited offer medical insurance plan to protect them against the increasing costs of private healthcare and future hospitalisation inflation. SmartMedic Shield Double Annual Limit (SMS DAL) provides Malaysians with the special opportunity to double their medical coverage up to RM8 million at no extra cost. To boost their financial protection, Malaysians only need to buy the SmartMedic Shield plan with a RM2 million annual limit, and add the SmartMedic Shield Extender rider with a RM2 million annual limit. Great Eastern will then double the combined annual limit of RM4 million to RM8 million at no additional cost to its customers. With health insurance being a long-term investment, customers will be pleased to know that their annual limit will be refreshed every year, with no overall lifetime limit. In addition, SMS DAL provides medical coverage up to age 100 years next birthday, ensuring its customers will be financially protected well into their golden years.