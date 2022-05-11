Celebrating five years of positive community impact

Leading health and wellness company doTERRA celebrated its fifth anniversary in Malaysia via a virtual event that brought together over 12,000 Wellness Advocates, customers and friends.

The event showcased the company’s achievements throughout the past five years, including its 400% growth and in-cash and in-kind donations totalling more than RM700,000 to various charitable organizations such as the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM), TENAGANITA, National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) and Global Shepherds among others.

doTERRA Malaysia’s EngageInGood 2.0 campaign was done in partnership with local NGO, Hope Selangor, including a donation of RM50,000 to provide food to underserved families in Selangor and Klang Valley during the pandemic, and RM23,000 in December 2021 as part of a flood donation drive.

At the celebration, Ethan Wang, General Manager of doTERRA Malaysia, expressed his appreciation for the continuous support from Wellness Advocates and customers. He highlighted that doTERRA’s success in Malaysia is a direct result of its emphasis on empowerment, encouraging shared prosperity and enabling collective community growth.

“Over the past five years, doTERRA has launched more than 67 single oils, 43 blend oils, 33 personal care products, and seven food products,” said Wang. “We also have more than 60,000 Wholesale Customers and Wellness Advocates who have personally used doTERRA essential oils. The increase in members and leaders in Malaysia means we can support more communities and positively impact more lives. We want to empower people, improve quality of life and serve the community better.”

At the event, doTERRA presented an RM30,000 cheque to Global Shepherds Berhad, a non-profit organization providing social support services to non-Malaysians who are victims of gender-based violence and other abuse, and neglect exploitation.

Brittocia Franklin, Executive Director of Global Shepherds Berhad, stated that the partnership with doTERRA helps Global Shepherds strengthen the anti-human trafficking cause in Malaysia.

Franklin said, “We find silver linings when organizations such as doTERRA share a common vision in healing and partner with us to support the recovery of trafficked victims back into society. Hope Touch, an aromatherapy oil by doTERRA, is currently being used as one of many therapies approaches to support the victims.”

During the event, doTERRA also launched the Deep Blue Skin Care Stick + Copaiba. Infused with doTERRA Deep Blue Essential Oil Blend, the recovery solution contains CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade essential oils and is a must-have item for active individuals. Deep Blue Skin Care Stick + Copaiba provides temporary relief of minor aches in muscles and joints while creating a cooling and soothing sensation.