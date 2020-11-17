Check out the Kdramas showing on Viu this month

Korean drama fans get to watch even more Kdrama on Viu platforms this month. Check out some of the shows showing below. 1. Sky Castle

Sky Castle is a comic satirical drama about rich families living in a private luxury condo community. In this exclusive neighbourhood, only wealthy doctors and law school professors live here. The story describes the ins and outs of how upper-class parents ruthlessly secure the successes of their families and their materialistic desires. 2. Lie After Lie

Ji Eun Su (Lee Yoo Ri) is a woman who appears to have it all. Married into a super-rich family, she assumes that the rest of her life will be an easy ride. But when her husband is murdered, she is sent to prison – with a court finding her guilty of killing her spouse. However, this will be no straightforward jail sentence: She is pregnant, and gives birth to a baby girl while still behind bars. The child is taken away from her and given to foster parents, with her adoptive father Kang Ji Min (Yeon Jung Hoon), a kind-hearted, justice-loving journalist. When Kang Ji Min finds himself alone and taking sole care of the young girl, Ji Eun Su – now free from prison – concocts a plan that she believes will reunite her with her daughter. She will find a way to win Kang Ji Min’s heart – and become her own daughter’s stepmother. But the truth has a way of coming out...and if it does, how will her new family react? 3. Sweet Munchies

Nestled comfortably in a quiet little corner of Seoul, lies an odd little late-night restaurant, where the customers are given free reign when it comes to their drinks, but their food is chosen and prepared by the owner, Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo). Specializing in matching a customer’s food to their chosen drinks, Jin Sung has an uncanny ability to provide his patrons with the exact foods they were craving. Beloved by his customers, Jin Sung has made quite a name for himself in the world of late-night dining. A frequent post-work destination for television producer Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Young), Jin Sung’s restaurant has long been a favorite, so it was only natural for her to ask the chef to host her newest variety show. An overwhelming success, “Midnight Snack Couple” wins Jin Sung instant popularity and fame. Now living in the spotlight, life for Jin Sung gets a little more complicated, especially after he realizes he’s starting to develop feelings for Ah Jin. But when the successful fashion designer, Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo) enters the scene, things get taken to a whole new level! Will Jin Sung’s charms be enough to win the heart of the woman he loves, or will he have to use his talent as a chef to ultimately win her affection? 4. My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) is a girl once bullied for her looks so she decides she wants a fresh start and gets plastic surgery to transform her face. In college, she meets Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo) from their middle school days, who sees people for what they are on the inside and not on the outside; he then becomes attracted to Kang Mi Rae. As Mi Rae begins to get teased once more and labelled as a "Gangnam Beauty" for getting plastic surgery, Kyung Suk becomes the one person that stands up for her. In the process, Mi Rae begins to recover her lost confidence and discovers that true beauty is not about what's on the outside. 5. While You Were Sleeping