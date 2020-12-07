Check out the new Mario Kart attractions at Super Nintento World in USJ

The long-awaited Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, Japan is finally opening its gate to welcome guests on 4 February 2021! The grand opening of Super Nintendo World is also in conjunction of the start of the park’s year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration. Here are some of the attractions to look forward to! 1. Bowser’s Castle





For the first time, the inside of Bowser’s Castle has been made public. The interior of the castle exudes a mysterious atmosphere with stone walls, spiked fences and heavy iron doors along with a massive stone statue of Bowser at the center of a grand staircase.





The powerful scale of the statue makes one feel as if Bowser will suddenly come to live and move! Fans will be delighted to see a line up of Mario and friends’ trophies in the castle too. 2. Power Up Band Key Challenges

It’s time to help Peach retrieve the Golden Mushroom that Bowser Jr. has stolen! Work your way through the games located throughout the area to collect three keys. Waiting for you in The Final Challenge is a dramatic boss battle with Bowser Jr..





Jump, punch and use your entire body and all your instincts to win the Mushroom Kingdom’s most devious trickster! *A Power Up Band is required to experience this attraction

3. Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge

The world of Mario Kart comes to life at the park using cutting-edge technology. Immerse in the Augmented Reality (AR) world with your favourite characters and challenge enemies with shells. Aim for the finish line with Mario and Peach!





The all-new, life-sized Mario Kart experience has countless thrills and excitement in the world’s first Mario Kart ride experience. The world’s first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride will for sure leave you with a rush of adrenaline. 4. Yoshi’s Adventure