$!Checking your heart health at home

KUALA LUMPUR: The main cause of death in Malaysia is heart disease. For many people this comes as an eye-opener as heart disease continues to be the leading cause of mortality, not road accidents. The Department of Statistics, Malaysia states very clearly that heart disease accounts for 17% of the 109,155 deaths that were medically verified in 2020. World Heart Day 2023 (WHD), annually celebrated on Sept 29, with well-known monuments around the world lit up in red, aims to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, the world’s number one killer. What are the most commonly recognised heart diseases in Malaysia? The most typical heart disease occurs when the heart’s arteries are unable to supply enough oxygen-rich blood to the heart. Coronary heart disease is caused by cholesterol, a waxy substance that builds up inside the lining of the coronary arteries forming plaque. Others could include heart valve disease, where heart valves are damaged or have a congenital (present from birth) defect; and finally, heart failure, a condition that develops when the heart is unable to pump enough blood or is too weak; and finally, heart arrhythmia, which refers to abnormal sequences of the heart.

The second question is whether heart disease is curable So, heart disease is not curable but is preventable and treatable with current medical advancements. One of the best ways to prevent heart disease and ensure good health is to check the heart at home. In this way, any abnormalities can be followed up by a doctor at a clinic or hospital. Three ways to check your heart health at home Measure your resting heart rate Take the stairs test Measure your blood pressure Measure your resting heart rate A normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute. To check your pulse at the wrist, place two fingers between the bone and the tendon over your radial artery; this is located on the thumb side of your wrist. When you feel your pulse, count the number of beats in 15 seconds. Multiply this number by four to calculate your beats per minute. Take the stairs test Researchers say how quickly a person can walk up four flights of stairs may be an indicator of their heart health. Spanish cardiologist Dr Jesus Peteiro said: “If it takes you more than one and a half minutes to ascend four flights of stairs, your health is suboptimal, and it would be a good idea to consult a doctor.” Measure your blood pressure The American Heart Association recommends home monitoring for all people with high blood pressure. Home blood pressure monitoring may be useful for those who already show signs of high blood pressure, as it has become important to monitor blood pressure on a regular basis.