LIFE’S small wins are often left unacknowledged in the daily hustle of chasing after tomorrow. This Chinese New Year (CNY), Tiger inspires fans to take a pause and celebrate past moments to re-energise their inner Tiger for an even bolder tomorrow with the launch of its ‘Cheers to Bold Beginnings’ CNY campaign last week.
To kick it up a notch amongst Malaysian fans, Tiger introduced ‘Gan Gan Chong’, which means the spirit to break through, as a blessing of boldness this CNY.
Bringing this blessing to life, Tiger partnered with three homegrown artists – Dato Maw, Han Xiao Ai and Danny Lee – to create a CNY song and music video, entitled The Boldest Chase.
The three artistes were chosen to represent the brand as they embody the same courageous spirit to boldly overcome the odds on their journey, as seen in some apt references in the song lyrics.
The song is available on the campaign’s microsite, YouTube and Spotify.
The Boldest Chase is one of a kind that invites consumers to interact with the content and win exclusive prizes. By tapping on the screen of mobile devices, or pressing the ‘T’ key on the desktop when they spot the lucky Tiger logo, viewers will be able to unlock the rewards. The music video was revealed at the campaign launch event that took place at the concourse area of Tropicana Gardens Mall, which has been transformed to depict the vibrant streets of Chinatown, and included various interactive activities for consumers and shoppers to enjoy.
Guests were treated to an energetic performance by the three artists upon checking out the interactive activities such as the ‘Trail of the Tiger’, ‘Roar Challenge’, ‘Gold Bar Challenge’, ‘Gan Gan Chong’ Dance Challenge, and ‘Lou-A-Fortune’ game where they got to take a pause and indulge in the festive spirit. These activities are available from now until Jan 23 at Tropicana Gardens Mall, for consumers to experience and win exciting prizes.
With the energy at an all-time high, guests were then ushered to Extra Super Tanker Restaurant for dinner.
There, they enjoyed an energising lion dance performance, a yee sang toss to commemorate the occasion and invite abundance for the Year of the Rabbit, as well as stage performances, all while celebrating bold beginnings with Tiger.
“Last year we roared together and made the best out of a challenging and disruptive year! This year we encourage our fans to have the bold courage to face the challenges of 2023 with the spirit of ‘Gan Gan Chong’,” said Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia.
“With our nationwide activations and promotions, we want our fans to take a moment to celebrate the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better Year of the Rabbit.”
For more information on the Tiger CNY 2023 campaign, merchandise, promotions, contest and giveaways, check out tigercny2023.tigerbeer.com, as well as Tiger’s social media pages at www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY and www.instagram.com/tigerbeermy.
