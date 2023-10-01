LIFE’S small wins are often left unacknowledged in the daily hustle of chasing after tomorrow. This Chinese New Year (CNY), Tiger inspires fans to take a pause and celebrate past moments to re-energise their inner Tiger for an even bolder tomorrow with the launch of its ‘Cheers to Bold Beginnings’ CNY campaign last week.

To kick it up a notch amongst Malaysian fans, Tiger introduced ‘Gan Gan Chong’, which means the spirit to break through, as a blessing of boldness this CNY.

Bringing this blessing to life, Tiger partnered with three homegrown artists – Dato Maw, Han Xiao Ai and Danny Lee – to create a CNY song and music video, entitled The Boldest Chase.

The three artistes were chosen to represent the brand as they embody the same courageous spirit to boldly overcome the odds on their journey, as seen in some apt references in the song lyrics.

The song is available on the campaign’s microsite, YouTube and Spotify.

The Boldest Chase is one of a kind that invites consumers to interact with the content and win exclusive prizes. By tapping on the screen of mobile devices, or pressing the ‘T’ key on the desktop when they spot the lucky Tiger logo, viewers will be able to unlock the rewards. The music video was revealed at the campaign launch event that took place at the concourse area of Tropicana Gardens Mall, which has been transformed to depict the vibrant streets of Chinatown, and included various interactive activities for consumers and shoppers to enjoy.