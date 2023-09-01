Cheers to bold beginnings with Tiger Beer

Chinese New Year (CNY) is a time full of hopes for prosperity, happiness and reasons to celebrate. Tiger Beer is roaring into the Chinese New Year with a renewed spirit with its ‘Cheers to Bold Beginnings’ campaign. The notion is all about celebrating moments of reflection, as we recognize our past courage while gearing up for a bolder tomorrow. Tiger wants its fans to uncage the spirit of “Gan Gan Chong” with the boldness to break through with courage as we march into the Year of the Rabbit with its exciting activities, promotions and giveaways.

As fans head out to their favourite malls to get gifts for their loved ones, Tiger wants to ring in the festive cheer through the vibrant décor depicting streets of Chinatown at the concourse areas of selected malls, namely, Tropicana Gardens Mall in the Klang Valley from the 30th December 2022, Queensbay Mall in Penang from the 5th January 2023, and Ipoh Parade from 9th January 2023 onwards. These activations will be ongoing until the end of January 2023. There, fans can participate in interactive activities to take home limited-edition CNY premiums such as the Tiger rummy set, Tiger bowl set, or even exclusive Pestle and Mortar Clothing (PMC) merchandise, among others.

As for fans who will be purchasing their favourite HEINEKEN Malaysia brews at selected hypermarkets and supermarkets, not only will they get to enjoy Heineken, Tiger Beer, Tiger Crystal and Guinness Foreign Extra Strout in exclusive festive packaging, but they can bring home exciting merchandise too. The most sought-after gift, the exclusive Tiger Rummy Set will be given for free to those who purchase two cartons of Heineken, one carton of Tiger Crystal and 16 cans of Edelweiss. Also, with every RM200 purchase of Heineken, shoppers can bring home their very own Heineken Dining Set. Furthermore, those who buy a carton of Tiger Beer and a carton of Tiger Crystal, or three cartons of Tiger Beer can get their hands on the Tiger Ceramic Bowl Set. The exclusive Guinness Serving Tray will be given to those who purchase RM200 worth of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Guinness Draught in a Can.

Meanwhile at selected 99 Speedmarts, those who buy two cartons (48 cans) of participating HEINEKEN Malaysia brews will receive a two-piece glass container set. On the other hand, at selected convenience stores, those who spend above RM18 of participating HEINEKEN Malaysia brands stand to win an iPhone 14 or RM88 Touch and Go e-Wallet credit when they participate in the contest.

Tiger is also bringing festive cheer to selected coffee shops and food courts with lion dances and ‘Choi San Yeh’ (God of Prosperity). Various stage performances, as well as enticing promotions and lucky draws are available from now until the end of January 2023 for consumers to welcome a bold new year ahead.

Patrons who purchase big bottles of Tiger, Tiger Crystal, Heineken and Guinness can check under their bottle caps to see if they received a ‘Star’, ‘A’, ‘B’, or ‘C’ character liner. One ‘Star’ bottle cap liner wins consumers a 10g, 99.9% Tiger Gold Coin. One ‘A’ liner allows the redemption of RM888 cash prize, while those with a ‘B’ Liner will get RM188 cash prize. Those who collect 12 of the ‘C’ bottle cap liners will get to take home a Tiger CNY Bowl set.

“With the Year of the Rabbit, we wanted to celebrate the spirit of ‘Gan Gan Chong’ with fans of the brand. This is the time to take a pause to really celebrate the past moments and successes with our loved ones and reenergize our inner tiger for a bolder beginning to the year ahead. With our exciting activities and promotions, our consumers can elevate their celebrations as they march forward boldly while bonding with friends and loved ones. Stay tuned for more updates, as we even have a unique collaboration with local artists coming up too,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia.

For more information on the Tiger CNY 2023 campaign, merchandise, contest and giveaways, check out https://tigercny2023.tigerbeer.com/, as well as Tiger’s social media pages at www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY and www.instagram.com/tigerbeermy.

HEINEKEN Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.

*Tiger Beer and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.