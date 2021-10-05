Child safety seat campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Sompo Insurance Bhd (Berjaya Sompo) has given a boost to the safety of children riding in cars.

Under its “Bantuan Car Seat” initiative launched last Friday, a total of 30 families with young children will receive a free child car seat.

The corporate social responsibility campaign is organised jointly by Berjaya Sompo, theAsianParentMY as the media partner, and Crolla as the child safety seat partner.

Through the campaign, the organisers hope to raise awareness on the importance of having a child safety seat and the correct way of installing it.

Berjaya Sompo chief executive officer Tan Sek Kee said the initiative is to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic keep their children safe while in the car.

“Many have lost their source of income during the pandemic and we would like to help ease their burden,” he said.

A study by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research showed that the leading cause of death among children aged one to four is riding in a private vehicle.

The research also shows that placing the child in a correctly installed car seat will reduce the risk of death by 71% for infants. For children aged one to four, the risk of death is reduced by 54% and the risk of landing in hospital drops by 69%.

Each car seat to be given away is worth RM499 and is suitable for children who weigh up to 25kg or aged below seven. To qualify for the car seat, a family must own a car, has at least one child aged below seven and has a household income of below RM4,000.

For more information, visit www.berjayasompo.com.my/page/child-car-seat.