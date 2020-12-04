Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 trailer sees the coven facing The Eldritch Terrors

With the pandemic lockdown seemingly going on forever, most of us almost forgot that we’re already a few months away from the fourth and final episode of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The trailer for CAOS Part 4 dropped today and it reveals the next horrific adventure awaiting the coven of witches.

In Part 4, The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale and the coven must fight off each terrifying entity one-by-one. The biggest bad of the season is known as The Void, which is the End of All Things and it’s as bad as it sounds.

“We have never faced a peril such as this,” cousin Ambrose said in the trailer.

The hearts of fans are sent a flutter when Nick stole the scene in the trailer when he said to Sabrina that they’re “endgame.”

The final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will begin on December 31.