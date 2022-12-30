Christmas cheer for S’gor man winning Magnum 4D jackpot RM14m using permutation system

KUALA LUMPUR: It was indeed a Christmas to remember for one lucky 56-year-old businessman from Bukit Jalil as he scooped the Magnum 4D Jackpot Grand Prize of a whooping RM14 million on Christmas eve.

He said winning the fortune was truly unexpected, and it brought him some Christmas cheer when he found out he struck the Magnum 4D Jackpot.

He placed his bets at the Magnum 4D outlet in Sungai Pelek, Sepang, as he was visiting a friend there.

“It doesn’t matter where I am, if I see a Magnum 4D outlet, I will usually try my luck. I have been an ardent supporter of Magnum 4D for the past 30 years, and I feel that my luck is with Magnum 4D. It is always welcoming when I step into the classy Magnum 4D outlet”.

“I usually have my strategy to play the 4D Jackpot game. When the Jackpot amount hits RM5 million and above, I will place my bets using Permutation Play (“Pau”). This way, I can multiply my chances of buying all possible digit combinations in all their different orders. I feel it is fun to come up with my lucky numbers or any numbers that appear in my mind,” the winner shared.

The winning numbers 3719 (1st Prize) and 3787 (2nd Prize) were the lucky winner’s numbers. 3719 was a permutation of his old car number, and 3787 was a random lucky number that caught his attention on that day he placed his bets.

“I would say I do have my luck and fortune with Magnum 4D as I have won a few million before this, but of course, this will be my biggest jackpot winning. During the results day, I eagerly watched the live results on the Magnum 4D website. The moment I saw both numbers displayed among the top numbers, I was in disbelief, and I kept checking the results several times. This “big” win feels amazing. I feel lucky, feel that somewhat I was chosen, and there is a huge feeling of relief,“ the businessman added.

When asked how he would spend his prize money, the winner said that he will enjoy his life by ensuring all his financials are in order, then, celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with great happiness and prosperity.

Previously, we had another 4D Jackpot-1 winner from Sibu Salim, Sarawak, who won RM7.9 million on 19 November 2022.

“We would like to congratulate all winners and hope that the prize money will bring upon positive changes to their lives. It is easy to play with Magnum 4D,” said a spokesperson from Magnum 4D.