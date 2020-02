Thinking of places to go for a date can be a headache in a city like Kuala Lumpur. With so many things to do, the trick is to combine a few activities for a memorable and fun day out. Here below are some ideas you can say you came up with yourself! We promise we won’t tell. Food is a must!

A picnic in the park or enjoy a helicopter ride around the city

Fortunately, the city has an array of romantic restaurants ranging from the usual cafes, to sky dining. Together, couples can get a sample and share delicious meals. Part of the excitement is to experience different cuisines and flavours. To take it a step further, check out Le Petit Chef where an animated tiny chef cooks your dishes right in front of you! Even a simple picnic at a park or by a lake can put a sizzle in your romance. Play together

There are plenty of activities to try in the city. Other than roaming around the malls, have fun at the ice skating rink or even try rollerblading together. Bounce around in jump parks, solve puzzles in escape rooms or enjoy a laidback afternoon playing tabletop games. These activities provide a good opportunity to spend time together in a fun way! It’s way more exciting if it’s an activity both of you haven’t tried before. Take it easy

Take stroll along the River of Life

Hang your Love Locks at Kota Tinggi Firefly Park, Johor

Slow down the day with a walk around city parks such as the KLCC Park or the Perdana Botanical Garden. Explore the best of nature above the treetops at the KL Eco Forest Park together. And a night stroll along the River of Life is as romantic as it gets. Incidentally, lovebirds don’t need to fly all the way to Paris or Seoul to hang their love locks. They can just as easily make a day trip down south to hang their inscribed padlocks at Kota Tinggi Firefly Park in Johor. Seek experiences

Test your love - and your nerves - with a dive with sharks at Aquaria KLCC

Couples looking for something different from the usual dinner plans should seek out experiences. It could be diving with the sharks in Aquaria or attending concerts and theatre shows. Couples can even try joining a dance night, have a good laugh at comedy shows or sign up for a Sip and Paint session. Although not a must, a once in a lifetime helicopter ride with a view of the city they fell in love in can be a grand romantic gesture too. Last-minute ideas

The KL Hop On Hop Off offers a romantic tour of the city

The KL Bird Park provides a cool and enjoyable respite from the heat