$!Club Mickey Mouse returns with Season 4

The first live action Original production Club Mickey Mouse Season 4 returns to Disney+ Hotstar on 28 July 2021! The new season boasts 13 incredibly exciting episodes, each with a different thematic approach and original music, with more fun, dance, songs, games and acrobatics than ever before. Heading the Mouseketeers is none other than newcomer 22-year-old Eric Lau Lofstedt, who is also a social media personality and four-time KL International Wushu Gold Medallist. The Mouseketeer family also welcomed a second newbie and the youngest Mouseketeer, 14-year-old Melynna Rose from Disney’s Wizards of Warna Walk. The rest of the Mouseketeers – wacky Wafiy, euphoric Erissa, goofy Gabriel, fabulous Faiz and exuberant Ellya – completes the whole gang.

The talented crew lineup is spearheaded by Executive Producer Lina Tan, award-winning director Shamul Othman and music director Audi Mok, a multiple Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) award winner. Season 4 will be featuring a slew of celebrity guest appearances from actors Alif Satar, Sean Lee, Nabil Mahir, Elaine Daly and Alyssa Dezek; Malaysian astronaut Dr Faiz Khaleed; maths genius Yaashwin Sarawanan; singers Sarah Suhairi and De Fam; Olympic diver Cheong Jun Hoong; and influencer Cupcake Aisyah. For the first time in Club Mickey Mouse history, an accompanying Web Series titled It’s Game Time will be launched. The nine short webisodes will drop across Club Mickey Mouse’s Instagram and Youtube pages. The webisode features a series of challenges that the Mouseketeers and celebrity guests will compete on.