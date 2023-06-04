COACH celebrates Ramadan and Eid for the first time in Malaysia with a series of thoughtfully crafted bespoke experiences.

Celebrating the coming together of family and friends, the campaign combines local tradition with Coach’s unique American heritage and design, featuring illuminated installations, unique in-store design and iconic product offerings.

To launch the campaign, Coach will release a series of images that capture the vibrance and festive spirit behind the Ramadan and Eid celebrations while spotlighting some of the house’s most iconic styles, including the Tabby, Willow, Rogue Top Handle and Charter Crossbody.