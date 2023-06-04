COACH celebrates Ramadan and Eid for the first time in Malaysia with a series of thoughtfully crafted bespoke experiences.
Celebrating the coming together of family and friends, the campaign combines local tradition with Coach’s unique American heritage and design, featuring illuminated installations, unique in-store design and iconic product offerings.
To launch the campaign, Coach will release a series of images that capture the vibrance and festive spirit behind the Ramadan and Eid celebrations while spotlighting some of the house’s most iconic styles, including the Tabby, Willow, Rogue Top Handle and Charter Crossbody.
To bring the campaign to life, stores across Malaysia will be transformed into one-of-a-kind shopping destinations with intricate decorative motifs and a festive twilight colour palette symbolising central themes of the holiday – wisdom, dignity, remembrance and joy.
The campaign will also be brought to life with an illuminated Ramadan-inspired installation located within the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s premier shopping destination. From now to April 25, 2023, visitors can experience the installation as well as a custom Coach façade spotlighting iconic house codes integrated with local motifs such as festive lamps, stars and crescent moons.
The installation also features the house’s beloved mascot, Rexy, in a larger-than-life display surrounded by celebratory Ramadan lights.
To commemorate the holiday, Coach will also unveil its new digital e-greeting experience designed exclusively for Ramadan. Inspired by the house’s campaign installations aimed at transporting viewers to a magical place, this digital experience allows users to create a “Star” to deliver their wishes to loved ones using a unique URL with the help of Rexy and family. Click the link or scan the QR Code to experience it yourself.
Customers are also invited to visit Coach stores and the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur installation to discover the house’s latest collection, and experience Coach’s vision of courageous self-expression, inspired by the next generation.