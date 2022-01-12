$!Coach launches Coach on the Move in celebration of Holiday 2022

COACH launches Coach on The Move, a bespoke holiday experience traveling to four major cities across Malaysia and stopping at some of the country’s most celebrated holiday destinations throughout the month of December.

Inspired by “Feel the Wonder,” the house’s holiday messaging capturing the season’s joyful, child-like sense of wonder, the life-sized Rexy inflatable installation celebrates the kid in all of us.

Rexy, the house’s fearless mascot since 2016, will be seen in three different holiday designs in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Coach on the Move will first launch at APW Bangsar Kuala Lumpur on Dec 2 before continuing its journey to Johor, Penang and Putrajaya.

Guests are invited to experience the installations featuring the life-sized Rexy and a double-decker bus decorated in joyful Coach holiday décor along with other fun-filled activations including multiple photo areas and outdoor lounges.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard the bus into a whimsical, playground-inspired experience and interact with Coach’s playful and fun decorations on both levels.