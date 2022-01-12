$!Coach launches Coach on the Move in celebration of Holiday 2022

COACH launches Coach on The Move, a bespoke holiday experience traveling to four major cities across Malaysia and stopping at some of the country’s most celebrated holiday destinations throughout the month of December.
Inspired by “Feel the Wonder,” the house’s holiday messaging capturing the season’s joyful, child-like sense of wonder, the life-sized Rexy inflatable installation celebrates the kid in all of us.
Rexy, the house’s fearless mascot since 2016, will be seen in three different holiday designs in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
Coach on the Move will first launch at APW Bangsar Kuala Lumpur on Dec 2 before continuing its journey to Johor, Penang and Putrajaya.
Guests are invited to experience the installations featuring the life-sized Rexy and a double-decker bus decorated in joyful Coach holiday décor along with other fun-filled activations including multiple photo areas and outdoor lounges.
Visitors will be able to climb aboard the bus into a whimsical, playground-inspired experience and interact with Coach’s playful and fun decorations on both levels.
Coach on The Move will also offer gift-giving inspiration, a holiday coffee booth by Gigi Coffee, an activity booth with Rexy figurine acrylic painting, and a skincare booth by Chuck’s.
Selling exclusively at the booth by Gigi Coffee for a limited time, visitors can find a bespoke holiday coffee menu inspired by Coach’s holiday wonder.
Visitors who stop by Coach on The Move at any of its locations can also participate in a digital Augmented Reality (AR) Rexy experience by scanning a QR code provided at the venue.
The QR code will lead into an experience where your world is Rexy’s playground and users can dress her up, discover her dance moves and help her explore the physical space.
Further updates on Coach on The Move’s location, programmes and performances will be posted throughout the month on malaysia.coach.com/coach-on-the-move.
Visitors are also invited to visit their nearest Coach store or browse through the website to discover the house’s winter collection, including the iconic Tabby and Rogue bags, holiday party bags, and a special collection featuring Rexy.
Coach on The Move holiday experience will stop at the following locations:
Kuala Lumpur: APW Bangsar from Friday to Sunday, Dec 2-4
Johor: Johor Premium Outlets from Friday to Sunday, Dec 9-11
Penang: Hin Bus Depot from Friday to Sunday, Dec 16-18
Putrajaya: IOI City Mall Putrajaya from Friday to Sunday, Dec 23-25