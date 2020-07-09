Coffee for brave souls

It is undeniable what the Health Ministry and medical frontliners have achieved through their successful battle to contain and treat the Covid-19 pandemic that first took root in Malaysia back in March. Joining the chorus in praising the frontliners is CoffeeBot, a relatively new specialised vending machine operator which recently honoured frontliners through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign.
The campaign saw the distribution of 15,000 vouchers for cups of freshly brewed coffee to medical frontliners across 13 hospitals on June 16. As CoffeeBot founder Lim Kean Leong noted to theSun, the vouchers have a QR code which can be scanned and redeemed at Coffeebot vending machines located within those 13 hospitals, to ensure that the frontliners can get their coffee fresh and hot, at their convenience.
He added: “The main purpose of our CSR campaign was to express gratitude towards frontliners who worked day and night to control the virus. The coffee can help boost their energy through the day.”
Along with the vouchers, there is also an offer for frontliners to get a 50% discount on popcorn at TGV Cinemas and a redeemable special gift from Caltex.
The campaign was made possible due to sponsorships from SF Coffee Roasting, TGV Cinemas, Monin Asia, Caltex and Encore Med.
CoffeeBot was launched in 2016 in response to the belief that coffee in the market was largely overpriced, due to factors such as premise rental and barista payroll.
Lim claims this is why the company invested in coffee vending machines: to provide quality beverages at an affordable price, and to make them accessible 24/7. Coffeebot machines are located at 64 spots across the Klang Valley.
“As a fully automated coffee vending machine with a touch screen panel, we accept full cashless payment in the form of debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and even e-vouchers.
He added that there would also be a Coffeebot loyalty programme launched in September, with further offers and QR code payment options.
The convenience that CoffeeBot provides is also rather timely, as people have been actively encouraged to limit the touching of foreign objects.
Lim further explains that CoffeeBot sources its coffee beans from coffee chain San Francisco Coffee, which was able to specially roast the coffee bean profile Lim’s company required.
While searching for the right demographic for its services, and after much trial and error over the years, CoffeeBot has determined that hospitals, cinemas, universities, and corporate office towers were the most optimal locations for its coffee vending machines.
“We are hoping to be able to place our machines in other hospitals, such as government hospitals, if they allow us to, and we are also planning to extend [our reach] to other states such as Johor,” Lim said.