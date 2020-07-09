Coffee for brave souls

It is undeniable what the Health Ministry and medical frontliners have achieved through their successful battle to contain and treat the Covid-19 pandemic that first took root in Malaysia back in March. Joining the chorus in praising the frontliners is CoffeeBot, a relatively new specialised vending machine operator which recently honoured frontliners through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign.

The campaign saw the distribution of 15,000 vouchers for cups of freshly brewed coffee to medical frontliners across 13 hospitals on June 16. As CoffeeBot founder Lim Kean Leong noted to theSun, the vouchers have a QR code which can be scanned and redeemed at Coffeebot vending machines located within those 13 hospitals, to ensure that the frontliners can get their coffee fresh and hot, at their convenience.

He added: “The main purpose of our CSR campaign was to express gratitude towards frontliners who worked day and night to control the virus. The coffee can help boost their energy through the day.”

Along with the vouchers, there is also an offer for frontliners to get a 50% discount on popcorn at TGV Cinemas and a redeemable special gift from Caltex.

The campaign was made possible due to sponsorships from SF Coffee Roasting, TGV Cinemas, Monin Asia, Caltex and Encore Med.