$!Colours of EID this Hari Raya at MOP KLIA Sepang

Themed ‘Colours of Eid’, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA) is adorned with motives of Songket and its vibrant colours depicting the Raya celebratory mood as it welcomes shoppers to shop for their Raya celebration.

In conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration, MOP KLIA is giving away four motorbikes – one unit of Yamaha Hyper Naked, two units of Honda Beat and one unit of Vespa Sprint to lucky shoppers when they spend a minimum of RM300 in a maximum of two receipts.

TJ Cheah, Deputy Managing Director of MFMA Development said MOP KLIA is also gearing up to welcome international visitors as the country’s border has just opened.

“The Hari Raya celebration is a good time for international visitors to experience and learn about the Malay culture as well as savour some Raya delicacies. Here at MOP KLIA, visitors can expect to experience the Raya celebratory mood with traditional Malay performances lined up and our unique decorations,” he said.