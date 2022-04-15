$!Colours of EID this Hari Raya at MOP KLIA Sepang

Themed ‘Colours of Eid’, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA) is adorned with motives of Songket and its vibrant colours depicting the Raya celebratory mood as it welcomes shoppers to shop for their Raya celebration.
In conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration, MOP KLIA is giving away four motorbikes – one unit of Yamaha Hyper Naked, two units of Honda Beat and one unit of Vespa Sprint to lucky shoppers when they spend a minimum of RM300 in a maximum of two receipts.
TJ Cheah, Deputy Managing Director of MFMA Development said MOP KLIA is also gearing up to welcome international visitors as the country’s border has just opened.
“The Hari Raya celebration is a good time for international visitors to experience and learn about the Malay culture as well as savour some Raya delicacies. Here at MOP KLIA, visitors can expect to experience the Raya celebratory mood with traditional Malay performances lined up and our unique decorations,” he said.
Apart from the 70 percent and more discounts that shoppers will enjoy when shopping at MOP KLIA, shoppers will also enjoy rewards, which include cashback when they spend a minimum of RM200, Spin & Win with a minimum spending of RM300, and more – all with a maximum of two receipts.
In addition, HSBC cardholders are also entitled to redeem a set of complimentary Godiva Chocolate with a minimum spending of RM1,000 with a maximum of two receipts.
The Raya promotions at MOP KLIA will be ongoing from 1 April until 8 May 2022.
Several new brands have also opened up at MOP KLIA since January 2022. They include Shanghai Tang, Leather Avenue, Animation World, Cath Kidston, Pierre Cardin Women and My Mask Hub as well as Memang Meow, a new F&B outlet.
Other international brands include Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Aigner, Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, Godiva, Steve Madden, Bath and Body Works and much more.
With product offerings ranging from high-end fashion apparel and accessories, shoes, handbags, kids wear, cosmetics & perfumes to household products, chocolates & confectionery as well as timepieces. The outlet mall is the ultimate one-stop shopping destination.
MOP KLIA is strategically located within KLIA. Muslims can also enjoy buka puasa at any of the restaurants here and observe solat terawih at Masjid KLIA (Masjid Sultan Abdul Samad), which is just a mere 1km away from the outlet mall.
For more information on upcoming offers, promotions and happenings at MOP KLIA, visit www.mitsuioutletparkklia.com.my or www.facebook.com/MOPKLIA.